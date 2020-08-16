Katrina hero Russell Honoré goes on epic rant accusing Trump of making America ‘look stupid’
Appearing on MSNBC on Sunday morning, retired Lieutenant General Russel L. Honoré went on an extended and impassioned rant, attacking Donald Trump for hindering the Post Office and for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying he is making the United States looks “stupid” in the eyes of the world.
Speaking with host Kendis Gibson, the hero of the Hurricane Katrina recovery efforts noted the slowdown in receiving mail from the Post Office under the president’s new Postmaster General and admitted that he had to leave his home to pick up medications because mail deliveries are running dangerously behind.
“They’re slowing down our medicines, and they’re slowing down the testing,” he exclaimed. “So we’ve got more people dying every day because we don’t have the testing and the PPE we need and now we have more people dying because they’re not getting their medication.”
“This is a crying damn shame and the White House ought to be shameful, and the people in the White House know better, the people in the government know better, the senators know better and I think need to be shamed over this,” he continued. “There’s no way in hell there should be out of money in the post office, taking machines out of the post office that sorts the mail which slows the system down. They’re good people, over 300,000 veterans work in the Post Office. It’s a double whammy, it’s attacking their work ethics in the Post Office, giving the Post Office a bad name because the White House wants to slow the damn mail down.”
“Congress needs to come back in and separate [out] the package on the Post Office and separate the package on the test, test, test so we can get these things passed because this is a political mess in Washington and it’s making our country look stupid,” he added.
Watch below:
2020 Election
Trump is scaring away voters by treating them as if they are as ‘ignorant’ as he is: conservative
In his column for the Daily Beast, conservative never-Trumper Matt Lewis claims voters have caught onto Donald Trump's game of reducing American voting groups to caricatures in order to rally voters and, in the process, he is demonstrating how "ignorant" he is.
The former Republican pointed specifically to the president's characterization of women as either 50s-style suburban moms or "nasty" -- the label he applied to Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) -- with nothing in between.
"Trump’s America is a cynical and base place where people are identified as extreme avatars and insulting stereotypes instead of as complex individuals. But is it reality?' Lewis asked. "This worldview helped him win in 2016, because enough voters believed the caricature he sold us about himself (a bogus image of wealth and success), as well as the image he sold us about others (Lyin’ Ted Cruz, Crooked Hillary, the 'fake news' media, you get it). But after nearly four years, it is helping him lose bigly in 2020."
2020 Election
‘Go home, racists!’: BLM counterprotesters shout down white nationalists in Stone Mountain, Georgia
Racial justice advocates on Saturday shouted down white nationalists gathered in the town of Stone Mountain, Georgia, where the groups faced off for a number of hours.
The city of Stone Mountain said Friday that the park—which features the world's biggest Confederate monument—would be closed Saturday, and urged people to stay out of the downtown area out of "abundance of caution."
According to the Associated Press, "right-wing groups led by an Arkansas group called Confederate States III% had applied for a permit to hold a rally in Stone Mountain Park," but the permit was denied, leading the demonstrators to take to the city's streets.
2020 Election
Turkey condemns Joe Biden’s criticism of ‘autocrat’ President Erdogan
Turkey on Sunday (Aug 16) condemned remarks made by US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden criticising President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and calling for support for the Turkish leader's opponents.
Mr Biden made the comments in an interview filmed by the New York Times in December but a video of the remarks only appeared on Saturday before going viral on social media.
Asked about Mr Erdogan, Mr Biden described the Turkish President as an "autocrat", criticised his policy towards the Kurds and advocated supporting the Turkish opposition.
"What I think we should be doing is taking a very different approach to him now, making it clear that we support opposition leadership," Mr Biden said.