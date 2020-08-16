Katrina hero Russell Honoré goes on epic rant accusing Trump of making America ‘look stupid’

Appearing on MSNBC on Sunday morning, retired Lieutenant General Russel L. Honoré went on an extended and impassioned rant, attacking Donald Trump for hindering the Post Office and for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying he is making the United States looks “stupid” in the eyes of the world.

Speaking with host Kendis Gibson, the hero of the Hurricane Katrina recovery efforts noted the slowdown in receiving mail from the Post Office under the president’s new Postmaster General and admitted that he had to leave his home to pick up medications because mail deliveries are running dangerously behind.

“They’re slowing down our medicines, and they’re slowing down the testing,” he exclaimed. “So we’ve got more people dying every day because we don’t have the testing and the PPE we need and now we have more people dying because they’re not getting their medication.”

“This is a crying damn shame and the White House ought to be shameful, and the people in the White House know better, the people in the government know better, the senators know better and I think need to be shamed over this,” he continued. “There’s no way in hell there should be out of money in the post office, taking machines out of the post office that sorts the mail which slows the system down. They’re good people, over 300,000 veterans work in the Post Office. It’s a double whammy, it’s attacking their work ethics in the Post Office, giving the Post Office a bad name because the White House wants to slow the damn mail down.”

“Congress needs to come back in and separate [out] the package on the Post Office and separate the package on the test, test, test so we can get these things passed because this is a political mess in Washington and it’s making our country look stupid,” he added.

Watch below: