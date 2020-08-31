Kayleigh McEnany: Trump trying to ban citizenship of same-sex couples’ kids has ‘nothing to do’ with sexual orientation
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says the Trump administration’s attempts to ban U.S. citizenship from same-sex couples’ children born overseas via surrogacy has “nothing to do with the sexual orientation of the parents.” The Trump State Dept. has only worked to block citizenship of these children when same-sex couples are the parents.
“A federal judge in Georgia last week was the latest to rule against the administration … denying gay couples citizenship for their children born overseas by a surrogate,” The Washington Blade’s Chris Johnson told McEnany.
“So that pertains to surrogacy and had nothing to do with the sexual orientation of the parents,” McEnany, reading from prepared remarks, replied.
“And this administration and president will proudly stand on a record of achievements, like India, leading a global initiative to end the criminalization of homosexuality throughout the world, launching a plan to end the AIDS epidemic by 2030, and easing a ban on blood donations from gay and bisexual men.”
“A federal judge has ruled the interpretation of that law is not correct and that there’s statutory and constitutional concerns,” Johnson countered, before the press secretary, who has a history of anti-LGBTQ comments, interjected.
The “global initiative to end the criminalization of homosexuality” has accomplished nothing because it does not exist; “launching a plan” is not implementing a plan or seeing success, neither of which the administration has done. And “easing a ban on blood donations” was done only because of the coronavirus pandemic. And it did not end the ban.
Watch:
Kayleigh McEnany again tried to paint the Trump admin as pro-LGBTQ+ when challenged on a recent anti-LGBTQ+ policy pic.twitter.com/pPZ3ArMnZ5
— NowThis (@nowthisnews) August 31, 2020
Trump spokesman busted for sharing fake video of Biden sleeping during TV interview
Another spokesperson for Donald Trump was caught using fake videos to show former Vice President Joe Biden "sleeping" during an interview.
Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) was caught creating deep fake videos doctoring the comments from a disabled healthcare activist with ALS who has to use a machine to speak his thoughts for him. Scalise created a mechanical voice to insert in the video.
Now another Republican is being discovered creating fake videos. This time it was White House communications staffer Dan Scavino
CBS Sacramento news anchor John Dabkovich tweeted the Scavino tweet out saying that he was the co-anchor in the studio and they were interviewing Harry Belafonte, not Joe Biden. Scavino appeared to have looped a video of Biden, added sound effects and also added a fake chyron to the bottom. Scavino is supposed to be a staffer paid on the taxpayer dime.
Attorney: Breonna Taylor’s ex-boyfriend was offered a plea deal where he had to implicate her as part of his drug ring
New documents posted by the attorney for Breonna Taylor's family allegedly show that prosecutors offered her ex-boyfriend a plea deal in which he would have to implicate her as part of his drug-dealing operation.
Louisville-based attorney Sam Aguiar, who is representing Taylor's family in a civil lawsuit against the three police officers who fatally shot her earlier this year during a no-knock raid, posted photos of the documents on Facebook that show ex-boyfriend Jamarcus Glover was offered a deal in which he would have to implicate Taylor in his crimes.
"Commonwealth Attorney Tom Wine tried to give the Elliott Ave. defendants a plea deal on July 13 which would have identified Breonna Taylor as a 'co-defendant' for actions related to the arrests on April 22, 2020," Aguiar writes.
White House: Trump ‘didn’t see the video’ of his supporters shooting paintballs at BLM protesters — despite retweeting it
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany may have lied to the press again during a Monday briefing when she was asked about President Donald Trump's supporters firing paintballs at Black Lives Matter protesters in Portland, Oregon over the weekend.
https://twitter.com/peterbakernyt/status/1300482619692519425
https://twitter.com/maggieNYT/status/1300481965204832256
Trump's supporters descended on Portland after weeks of protest. A video circulating on social media shows that at least one Trump supporters had fired a paintball gun, which can appear similar to a typical firearm to an untrained eye.