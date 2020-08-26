Kenosha gunman Kyle Rittenhouse arrested for murder after cops let him flee out of state

An Illinois teenager has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a demonstrator in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, of Antioch, was charged Wednesday with first-degree intentional homicide in a shooting late Tuesday during a clash between protesters of police brutality and right-wing militia group members.

The militia members had gathered to protect a gas station from looters and vandals, and video shows police offer Rittenhouse water shortly before the shooting and thank him for being there.

Cell phone footage shows Kenosha police telling armed insurrectionists, “We appreciate you guys. We really do,” and giving them bottles of water. Shortly after this video was taken, one of these men shot and killed two protesters and wounded another. pic.twitter.com/ORN31z9IMw — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) August 26, 2020

Another video shows Rittenhouse open fire with a rifle after he’s knocked to the ground and then calmly walk toward police vehicles with his hands raised in surrender.

However, no officers are seen getting out of the vehicles, which continue advancing toward protesters, to apprehend Rittenhouse — who then fled the state and was considered a fugitive.

He was arrested later Wednesday back in his hometown.

