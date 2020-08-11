Quantcast
Kentuckians turn on McConnell as economy implodes: ‘Mitch better have my money’

Published

11 mins ago

on

On Tuesday, The Washington Post reported that Kentucky workers and businesses are losing patience with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) as their economic prospect worsens.

“About five months after Kentucky reported its first loss of life from covid-19, its economy continues to sputter amid the coronavirus pandemic,” reported Tony Romm. “Many unemployed workers say their benefit checks aren’t enough to afford their bills, and some here simply have stopped looking for jobs. Businesses say they’re also hemorrhaging cash, and local governments fear they’re on the precipice of financial ruin, too.”

“The Kentucky representatives from the AFL-CIO, Teamsters and other labor groups had grown incensed with Mitch McConnell, their home state senator and the chamber’s most powerful lawmaker. For months, they said, he had been blocking much-needed congressional coronavirus aid, the kind of dollars that might help workers and businesses in the Bluegrass State struggling to survive financially,” continued the report. “So they hit the streets on Thursday, drove down to McConnell’s Louisville office and started to circle the block, their 30 or so vehicles plastered with not-so-subtle orange and gray signs featuring a family-friendly rewrite of a popular Rihanna tune.”

The slogan: “Mitch better have my money.”

Business owners, too, are running out of patience. The report quoted Kenny Saylor, a self-employed trucker and lifelong Republican who says that “everything went south for me” in April and “I’m scared to death of losing everything.” He blames McConnell for putting him in this situation.

McConnell has been a key obstacle in the negotiations for a new round of economic stimulus. He has opposed keeping unemployment benefits at their current level, and is threatening to kill any legislation that doesn’t include a near-total liability shield for corporations that negligently expose workers and consumers to the virus.


Black woman who recently lost dad to COVID endures racist rant from man she asked to wear a mask

Published

4 mins ago

on

August 11, 2020

By

Ashley Hall, who works as a security guard in San Mateo, California, was the target end of a racist rant and sexual innuendos after she asked a man to wear a mask.

"That's when things got really disrespectful. I've never had anyone disrespect me like that... 'Go back to Africa, go feed your own kids, come clean my house'... I felt all of a sudden how my people feel about everything," she told ABC7.

Making matters worse, Hall lost her father to the coronavirus back in May.

2020 Election

Trump claims ‘men are insulted’ because Biden might pick a Black woman vice president

Published

13 mins ago

on

August 11, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Tuesday suggested that "men are insulted" because presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden is expected to pick a Black woman as a running mate.

"He roped himself into a certain group of people," Trump told Fox Sports Radio, referring to Biden's vice presidential pick. "Some people would say that men are insulted by that. And some people would say it's fine."

He went on to insist that "people don’t vote for the Vice President.”

“In the end it doesn’t really matter," Trump said.

Trump in a radio interview on Biden's process for choosing VP suggests that he insulted men by limiting himself to a woman. He adds, "People don't vote for the vice president."

