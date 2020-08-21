Quantcast
Kentucky man arrested for trying to sell 4-year-old Black child at a gas station

1 min ago

Harry Day mugshot -- (Knox County Detention Center)

A Kentucky man was charged with human trafficking after he was spotted trying to sell a 4-year-old Black child at a local gas station mini-market, reports WYMT..

Harry Day was arraigned Monday morning in Knox County District Court and quickly sentenced to one year in jail after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor charge of promoting human trafficking of a child under 18.

According to the report, Day was spotted offering the child for $2,500 at a Speedy Mart convenience store in Corbin, and police were able to track him down where he, and the child’s mother, Gertrude Henson, admitted they had been smoking methamphetamine.

Both are in custody at the Knox County Detention Center.

 

 

 

 


