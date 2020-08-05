Quantcast
Leader of white nationalist hate group, 2 others arrested in Texas

Published

35 mins ago

on

FORT WORTH, Texas — The leader of an alt-right, white supremacist group was arrested in Texas on Saturday after police said he and two other men placed stickers on county property.The Parker County Sheriff’s Department arrested the three men on Saturday after watching them place stickers on two different signs on the Parker County Courthouse lawn in Weatherford, according to the men’s arrest warrants. One of those arrested was Thomas Rousseau, the leader of the group Patriot Front, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. Rousseau is identified by SPLC as the founder of the white national…

‘Tremendous lawlessness!’ Trump stirs up anger against Democratic-run cities

Published

8 mins ago

on

August 5, 2020

By

President Donald Trump started off Wednesday a bit earlier than usual with a warning about "tremendous lawlessness" in cities governed by Democrats.

Federal agents deployed to Portland, Oregon, have drawn back under an agreement between the Trump administration and the governor, and protests there have turned largely peaceful -- but the president tried again to stir up anger and resentment over the nationwide protests against police brutality.

‘Hell yes’: Experts say America has become a failed state in 2020

Published

12 mins ago

on

August 5, 2020

By

If the United States isn't a failed state in 2020, it is rapidly on its way toward becoming one. Economists, historians and public health experts I spoke to would generally agree with that sentence, even if they might disagree on some of the details or the severity of the crisis.

Since 2000 we have had two major economic crashes, the related issue of persistent income inequality and an environmental crisis that threatens the future of civilization. In 2020 we are also facing a pandemic and a social uprising against institutional racism, made worse President Trump's incompetence and the apparent threat he poses to democracy. One might say the real question isn't whether the U.S. is a failed state, but how we can pull ourselves out of the muck before it is too late.

Latest Headlines

Ohio UAW director accused of harassment resigns, avoiding union trial

Published

25 mins ago

on

August 5, 2020

By

A UAW regional director representing union members in Ohio and Indiana who had faced a possible union trial over harassment claims is resigning.The news of Region 2B Director Rich Rankin’s resignation, which was effective immediately, as both regional director and a UAW employee was announced in a joint statement from the UAW and Rankin Tuesday afternoon. The union said it was withdrawing with prejudice the union charges under Article 30 of the UAW constitution, and Rankin did not admit wrongdoing.“Director Rankin’s resignation was a personal decision and does not reflect an admission of any k... (more…)

