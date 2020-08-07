Leading demand for IG probe, Elizabeth Warren accuses Trump and new Postmaster General of ‘sabotaging’ postal service
“They are delaying Social Security checks and other mail and potentially disenfranchising millions of voters.”
Sen. Elizabeth Warren and other top Democrats on Friday demanded that the U.S. Postal Service inspector general launch an investigation into recent operational changes implemented by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy that threaten the timely delivery of mail-in ballots and “the well-being of millions of Americans.”
The call for a probe comes after DeJoy, a major Republican donor to President Donald Trump and a former logistics executive, confirmed in a memo (pdf) Friday that he is pressing ahead with an overhaul of the “organizational structure” of USPS with less than 100 days to go before the November elections.
“The USPS Inspector General should investigate Trump megadonor Louis DeJoy’s bad decisions and personal conflicts of interest.”
—Sen. Elizabeth Warren
In their letter (pdf) to Inspector General Tammy Whitcomb, the Democratic lawmakers wrote that “given the ongoing concerns about the adverse impacts of Trump administration policies on the quality and efficiency of the Postal Service, we ask that you conduct an audit of all operational changes put in place by Mr. DeJoy and other Trump administration officials in 2020.”
As Common Dreams reported last week, mail carriers have raised alarm over new policies barring overtime and prohibiting workers from sorting mail ahead of their morning deliveries, warning that the changes could be intended to pave the way for privatization. The policies have already resulted in major mail backlogs across the nation, from Pennsylvania to Michigan to New York.
The “slower and less reliable mail delivery” caused by DeJoy’s policies, the lawmakers warned, endangers “the well-being of millions of Americans that rely on the Postal Service for delivery of Social Security checks, prescriptions, and everyday mail of all kinds.”
The lawmakers also urged the inspector general to investigate DeJoy’s potential conflicts of interest. As the Washington Post reported, DeJoy and his wife’s “holdings include between $30.1 million and $75.3 million in assets in USPS competitors or contractors.”
In addition to Warren, the letter was signed by House Oversight Committee Chair Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.), Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.), Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.), Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), and Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minn.).
On Twitter, Warren declared that “Trump and his postmaster are sabotaging USPS.”
“They are delaying Social Security checks and other mail and potentially disenfranchising millions of voters,” Warren wrote. “The USPS Inspector General should investigate Trump megadonor Louis DeJoy’s bad decisions and personal conflicts of interest.”
2020 Election
‘Complete and total BS’: Trump admin statement on foreign election interference was immediately panned
The Trump administration released a statement on threats to the 2020 election on Friday afternoon.
"Ahead of the 2020 U.S. elections, foreign states will continue to use covert and overt influence measures in their attempts to sway U.S. voters’ preferences and perspectives, shift U.S. policies, increase discord in the United States, and undermine the American people’s confidence in our democratic process. They may also seek to compromise our election infrastructure for a range of possible purposes, such as interfering with the voting process, stealing sensitive data, or calling into question the validity of the election results," NCSC Director William Evanina wrote.
2020 Election
GOP lawmakers fear ‘political suicide’ if they turn on Trump for bungling the COVID-19 crisis: report
Senate Republicans face a sticky predicament in trying to keep their jobs and their majority.
President Donald Trump's unpopularity threatens Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's grip on the Senate, and he's signaled to endangered senators to keep their distance from the White House -- but that carries other political risks, reported USA Today.
"If they do that, it will be suicide for the Republicans," said former top congressional aide John Feehery. "If you are seen as turning your back on the president, a Trump voter will turn their back on you and you will lose the election."
2020 Election
Black voters see Trump as a ‘threat’ — and that’s partly why Biden isn’t hurt by gaffes: political scientist
Former Vice President Joe Biden made yet another of his trademark gaffes this week when he said that, "unlike the African American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community with incredibly diverse attitudes about different things."
Biden quickly apologized for his remarks, although that didn't stop President Donald Trump from pouncing to declare that Black voters would feel so insulted by the former vice president that they wouldn't vote for him in November.
Christina Greer, a professor of political at Fordham University, writes in The Daily Beast that Trump is assuredly wrong about this prediction, although she says that doesn't let Biden off the hook entirely.