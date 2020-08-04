Liberty University student unloads on Jerry Falwell Jr’s hypocrisy after bizarre yacht party photos emerge

A photo recently posted then deleted by Jerry Falwell Jr. left people scratching their heads after a screen shot of the image started making the rounds on social media.

The photo shows the Liberty University president on a yacht with his pants unzipped and his shirt pulled up exposing his belly, with a woman he identified as a “friend” standing next to him with her pants similarly unzipped as Falwell has his hand around her waist, holding a glass containing some sort of dark liquid. According to Liberty student Alexandra Green, the photo shows Falwell to be even more of a hypocrite than people realize.

The photo “should actively anger you on behalf of the students who have faced significant consequences on campus for the *same* actions,” Green wrote in a series of tweets.

“Drinking? Smoking? Possession of cigarettes/alcohol? Against the rules regardless of age,” Green said, referring to Liberty’s rules for students. “Could result in a ‘$300 fine, 30 hours community service, and/or expulsion.’ Real people who could not afford the fines have been fined for this. Real people were kicked out for this.”

Green says that unbuttoning one’s pants could get someone “$150 and/or 15 hours or community service for being in ‘any state of undress with a member or the opposite sex.'”

Re: Jerry Falwell yacht photo. The impulse is to laugh in disgust/horror at the photo. But it should actively anger you on behalf of the students who have faced significant consequences on campus for the *same* actions. — Alexandra M. Green (@Alex_andra_MG) August 3, 2020

Drinking? Smoking? Possession of cigarettes/alcohol? Against the rules regardless of age. Could result in a “$300 fine, 30 hours community service, and/or expulsion.” Real people who could not afford the fines have been fined for this. Real people were kicked out for this. pic.twitter.com/1yjBxnIyFH — Alexandra M. Green (@Alex_andra_MG) August 3, 2020

Oh and unbuttoning your pants? Could cost you $150 and/or 15 hours or community service for being in “any state of undress with a member or the opposite sex.” pic.twitter.com/ScuYAyx7M5 — Alexandra M. Green (@Alex_andra_MG) August 3, 2020

*also* what half of those women were wearing would disallow them from attending a class, going to the gym, or walking around on campus so as to not risk the purity of men. Guess Falwell’s not too concerned about his “purity” 🙃 pic.twitter.com/Xp4ORRlmUs — Alexandra M. Green (@Alex_andra_MG) August 3, 2020

Again, *real* students have suffered *real* consequences for these actions. *Real* students have been kicked off extracurricular activities, have had to forego groceries to pay fines, have lost their ability to attend LU, because of these policies. Which apply on *or off* campus. — Alexandra M. Green (@Alex_andra_MG) August 3, 2020

If you place Jerry in a vacuum, I don’t give a *whole hoot* what he does in his free time. But policies backed by Jerry, signed off by Jerry, reflected on by Jerry, are hurting real young people while Jerry gets to claim religious political persecution on a yacht. Gross. — Alexandra M. Green (@Alex_andra_MG) August 3, 2020

Romans 2:21a – “thou therefore which teachest another, teachest thou not thy self?” Romans 2:23 – “Thou that makest thy boast of the law, through breaking the law dishonourest thou God?” If you’re going to set a law, you must be the first to follow it. — Alexandra M. Green (@Alex_andra_MG) August 3, 2020

The most common reactions to this thread have been: “just leave” or “the students must be just like him if they chose to go there.” Here’s a condensed thread of top-level responses to these ideas: https://t.co/n7pBUZLG0J — Alexandra M. Green (@Alex_andra_MG) August 4, 2020

As Relevant Magazine points out, a deleted video suggests that Falwell and guests were possibly attending a party that was themed after the TV show Trailer Park Boys.