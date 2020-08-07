Liberty University tells Jerry Falwell Jr. to ‘take an indefinite leave of absence’

After Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. posted photos of himself with unbuttoned pants, holding up the shirt of a woman that wasn’t his wife, and holding a dark liquid in his hand, he was attacked for hypocrisy while breaking the code of conduct and ethics for the university.

It’s one of many decisions over the past several years that at least one Republican is calling questionable and encouraging him to step aside.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Friday, the board of the University encouraged Falwell to step down entirely.

“The Executive Committee of Liberty University’s Board of Trustees, acting on behalf of the full Board, met today and requested that Jerry Falwell, Jr. take an indefinite leave of absence from his roles as President and Chancellor,” the statement said, in part, according to CNN’s Jim Acosta.