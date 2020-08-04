Lincoln Project teams up to convert white evangelicals away from Trump in key battleground states: report

According to Politico, the anti-Trump conservatives of the Lincoln Project have set their sights on a new goal: peel white evangelicals away from the president.

“On Wednesday, Vote Common Good will launch a new partnership with the Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump GOP group founded by veteran Republican strategists, to mobilize faith voters to reject Trump on Election Day,” reported Gabby Orr. “The initiative will focus on courting white evangelicals and white Catholics — two demographics Trump won by significant margins in 2016 — who have lost patience with the president’s behavior or been disappointed with his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and the Black Lives Matter protest movement against racism.”

The partnership will reportedly focus on six key states: North Carolina, Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Florida. Recent polls have shown Trump trailing former Vice President Joe Biden in all these states, but often still within striking distance.

White evangelical voters have formed a core component of Trump’s coalition, voting for him by 65 points in 2016. Because the president did not win a majority of the overall popular vote and his electoral college victory came down to less than 100,000 votes in a handful of key states, even a small drop in white evangelical support could put his re-election in grave danger.