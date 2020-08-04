Quantcast
Lincoln Project teams up to convert white evangelicals away from Trump in key battleground states: report

Published

1 min ago

on

According to Politico, the anti-Trump conservatives of the Lincoln Project have set their sights on a new goal: peel white evangelicals away from the president.

“On Wednesday, Vote Common Good will launch a new partnership with the Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump GOP group founded by veteran Republican strategists, to mobilize faith voters to reject Trump on Election Day,” reported Gabby Orr. “The initiative will focus on courting white evangelicals and white Catholics — two demographics Trump won by significant margins in 2016 — who have lost patience with the president’s behavior or been disappointed with his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and the Black Lives Matter protest movement against racism.”

The partnership will reportedly focus on six key states: North Carolina, Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Florida. Recent polls have shown Trump trailing former Vice President Joe Biden in all these states, but often still within striking distance.

White evangelical voters have formed a core component of Trump’s coalition, voting for him by 65 points in 2016. Because the president did not win a majority of the overall popular vote and his electoral college victory came down to less than 100,000 votes in a handful of key states, even a small drop in white evangelical support could put his re-election in grave danger.


2020 Election

Trump has a New York ‘cartoon view’ of his conservative base: NYT analysis

Published

4 mins ago

on

August 4, 2020

By

President Donald Trump grew up in a life of privilege in New York City and is positioning himself in the 2020 election based on caricatures of what conservative voters want, according to a New York Times report by Pulitzer Prize-winning correspondent Maggie Haberman.

Haberman began by noting Trump's defense of the Confederate flag.

“People love it,” Trump said on CBS News. “I know people that like the Confederate flag, and they’re not thinking about slavery. I just think it’s freedom of speech.”

Breaking Banner

Professor Eddie Glaude blasts Trump’s boasts about helping Black Americans: ‘He sounds like a plantation owner‘

Published

40 mins ago

on

August 4, 2020

By

During a recent interview with Axios, President Trump claimed to have done "more for the Black community than anybody, with the possible exception of Abraham Lincoln." Appearing on MSNBC this Tuesday, Princeton University chairman of African American Studies Eddie Glaude Jr. said that he can't take seriously Trump's claims of success with the Black community.

"We need to understand him for who he is," Glaude said. "We can call him a narcissist, we can call him an egotist, we can call him a vulgarian, but the main thing is that when we hear him talk like this, we need to understand it for the paternalistic language that it is."

2020 Election

Trump abruptly flip-flopped on voting by mail — here’s why

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 4, 2020

By

President Donald Trump and his allies have been waging a disinformation campaign about mail-in voting, aggressively trying to delegitimize the practice that has a history in the United States dating back to the Civil War. The plan, as I’ve argued, seems to be to lay the groundwork for challenging mail-in votes or stopping them from being counted if it looks like he’s ahead with in-person ballots on Election Day.

But on Tuesday afternoon, the president suddenly changed his tune on the matter in one key state: Florida. He sent the following tweet:

