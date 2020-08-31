Quantcast
Connect with us

Maddow blows apart the White House talking points on why Trump was rushed to Walter Reed hospital

Published

1 min ago

on

The host of "The Rachel Maddow Show" on MSNBC (screengrab)

The host of “The Rachel Maddow Show” on MSNBC was able to infer a fascinating conclusion after new reporting on President Donald Trump’s rushed trip to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in November.

Reporting at the time said the visit was “abnormal” and “scheduled last minute.”

“Here is something we do not know until now,” Maddow said. “In November, you may remember a little bit of a health scare or at least a lot of health questions raised about President Trump. It was a Saturday afternoon in mid-November and President Trump was seemingly rushed off to Walter Reed Medical Center. This was an unannounced trip, it was a surprise, it led a lot of questions to what may have went wrong for the president that may lead to a rushed trip.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The White House later cooked up some weird story about how that sudden, unannounced trip to Walter Reed had been a long plan segment of the president’s annual physical and he was like doing a bit of it as if physicals are a thing that’s happening in the episodes over the course of the season or something,” she joked. “It was very strange, that’s not how physicals work.”

“People who’ve worked at the White House say the White House medical office is so well-equipped that White House medical staff can handle on-site all but the most serious incidents without a president ever having to be rushed off campus from the white house to the hospital,” she reported. “But rushed he was. What was that all about?”

She noted that the forthcoming book Donald Trump v. The United States: Inside the Struggle to Stop a President by Michael Schmidt reports further on the mystery.

Maddow explained how Vice President Mike Pence was “on standby to take over” if Trump needed a general anesthesia at Walter Reed.

She explained that, “whatever it was, it was serious enough that the vice president was warned to be on standby, that the president might have to be under general anesthesia, which would occasion Mike Pence having to temporarily become president.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“And to state the obvious, that is not something that happens when you go in for a segment of your physical,” Maddow noted. “If you had to go under general anesthesia to have a physical, nobody would have an annual physical.”

Watch:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump health officials blowing $250 million to spin Americans on the COVID-19 pandemic

Published

52 mins ago

on

August 31, 2020

By

On Monday, Politico reported that officials at the Department of Health and Human Services are proposing a $250 million contract to reduce Americans' "despair" over the coronavirus pandemic.

"As the presidential election fast approaches, the Department of Health and Human Services is bidding out a more than $250 million contract to a communications firm as it seeks to 'defeat despair and inspire hope' about the coronavirus pandemic, according to an internal HHS document obtained by POLITICO," reported Daniel Lippman.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump’s healthcare too ‘shocking, sensational, inflammatory or excessively violent’ for Facebook ads: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 31, 2020

By

Facebook as refused to run a political ad criticizing President Donald Trump's record on health care, according to a Democratic super-PAC.

The add shows the growing COVID-19 cases in the United States with a video of Trump saying, "we want to terminate health care."

A clip of Joe Biden saying, "c'mon man" is then interjected.

"Totally kill," Trump says as more of his comments play against Biden's rejoinder. "We almost have Obamacare gone."

The ad urges a vote for Biden.

But Josh Schwerin, the communications director for Priorities USA, said Facebook won't run the ad.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Investigation of Trump’s financials will be completed — even if Trump loses re-election: House Democrats

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 31, 2020

By

On Monday, Politico reported that House Democrats are vowing in a new court filing to pursue the investigation into President Donald Trump's financial records to its conclusions — regardless of whether he is even still president by that point.

"If an appeals court does not grant Congress access to President Donald Trump's financial records quickly, lawmakers will 'almost certainly' miss their chance to review them before the end of Trump's term, House Counsel Doug Letter argued Monday," reported Kyle Cheney. "In a new filing with the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, Letter urged the judges to resist calls to send the case back to a lower court and instead resolve the matter — which began with a subpoena in April 2019 — promptly."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image