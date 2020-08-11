‘Make Brett Kavanaugh cry again’: Progressives celebrate Kamala Harris as Joe Biden’s VP pick

Vice President Joe Biden announced that he was picking Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) for his vice presidential running mate for the 2020 election.

Harris stepped out of the presidential race far too early for some Democratic supporters who saw her as a brilliant candidate, but her name is back on the ballot again. She has a long history of service as a district attorney, attorney general and a U.S. senator. She and Biden may have debated contentiously during the 2019 debates, but her passion and strength appealed to women across the country.

In comments after the announcement, progressives celebrated the pick, in part, because they remembered the many, many times that Harris probed Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee during her tenure in the Senate.

See the comments from folks online below:

BIDEN/HARRIS 2020 MAKE BRETT KAVANAUGH CRY AGAIN — The Mysterious LOLGOP (@LOLGOP) August 11, 2020

I didn't even know how emotional I was going to be. But here I am. Crying with joy. Dancing with joy. So fucking happy for us, for our country, and so grateful to @JoeBiden for his pick. I am behind this ticket with every breath in my body.#BidenHarris2020 pic.twitter.com/I4d4n7BN0I — Liddle’ Savage (@littledeekay) August 11, 2020

I'm so happy we're on Team #BidenHarris2020! I'm fucking crying! https://t.co/T9xJaKQ2xX — Bianca Kamala Harris Already Raised $20K for Biden (@RealKHiveQueenB) August 11, 2020

We are excited to welcome the next Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris! 🎊 🎉 She will LEAD, not follow, not get out of the way. #BidenHarris2020 #DreamTeam pic.twitter.com/lFjgye70i2 — Biden/Harris War Room (Text UNITED to 30330) (@BidenWarRoom) August 11, 2020

Excited and proud. #BidenHarris2020 🇺🇸 LET’S DO THIS. — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) August 11, 2020

You want this party started, right? Here We Go! #BidenHarris2020 pic.twitter.com/cC1IYm8QaC — Stephanie Miller (@StephMillerShow) August 11, 2020

KAMALA HARRIS IS OUR NEXT VICE PRESIDENT!! GLASS SHATTERED! 👏🏾 #BidenHarris2020 pic.twitter.com/5OLP88j2Fl — ✊🏾 ALL BLACK LIVES MATTER ✊🏾 (@flywithkamala) August 11, 2020

Watching Senator Harris walk all over Pence during the VP debate WILL be one of the highlights of my life. #BidenHarris2020 — Ben Albert (@BenjaminAlbert_) August 11, 2020

THE NEXT VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES KAMALA HARRIS #BidenHarris2020 pic.twitter.com/vrvhHiHTPF — Adam Pick A Senate Race Smith (@AdamJSmithGA) August 11, 2020

Donald Trump fires the people who challenge him. Joe Biden makes them Vice President.#BidenHarris2020 — Santiago Mayer (@santiagomayer_) August 11, 2020

We got this. Now, where do I get my signs and stickers…#BidenHarris2020 #BidenVP pic.twitter.com/Ex2ymwNzpo — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) August 11, 2020

Proud of my country today. Haven't felt that in a long time.#BidenHarris2020 — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) August 11, 2020

YES YES YES YES!!! I am crying, I’m so happy! Let’s make history ⁦@KamalaHarris⁩!!! #BidenHarris2020 ⁦@JoeBiden⁩ pic.twitter.com/4ctTw5QOxg — Tara Dublin Doesn’t Want You to Get Sick 😷 (@taradublinrocks) August 11, 2020

Kamala vs Pence is going to be AMAZING. #BidenVP pic.twitter.com/NTCJtcFyV5 — April (@ReignOfApril) August 11, 2020

The #BidenHarris2020 ticket is perfectly balanced. Rust Belt and Sun Belt united. A voice of the traditional working-class base of the Democratic Party joined with its diverse future. I cannot WAIT to vote. Let's do this. — Matthew Chapman (@fawfulfan) August 11, 2020

I can't fucking wait to watch Kamala Harris eviscerate Mike Pence on the debate stage.😂😂😂#VPPick #BidenVP #BidenHarris2020 pic.twitter.com/5RVXmJz2tW — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) August 11, 2020

Biden/Harris will begin to heal our nation. From the devastation of the virus to systemic racism, from the economic collapse to the looming climate crisis, we have chosen two great leaders who will lift us up together, toward a new future, toward a new America. #BidenHarris2020 — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 11, 2020