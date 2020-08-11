Quantcast
‘Make Brett Kavanaugh cry again’: Progressives celebrate Kamala Harris as Joe Biden’s VP pick

24 mins ago

- Commentary

Vice President Joe Biden announced that he was picking Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) for his vice presidential running mate for the 2020 election.

Harris stepped out of the presidential race far too early for some Democratic supporters who saw her as a brilliant candidate, but her name is back on the ballot again. She has a long history of service as a district attorney, attorney general and a U.S. senator. She and Biden may have debated contentiously during the 2019 debates, but her passion and strength appealed to women across the country.

In comments after the announcement, progressives celebrated the pick, in part, because they remembered the many, many times that Harris probed Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee during her tenure in the Senate.

See the comments from folks online below:

