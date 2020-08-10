Man shot by Secret Service outside the White House was unarmed: CNN law enforcement sources

The person shot by Secret Service on Monday was reportedly unarmed.

Trump abruptly left his White House press briefing after a Secret Service agent whispered in his ear.

“The Secret Service can confirm there has been an officer involved shooting at 17th Street and Pennsylvania Ave.,” the agency posted on Twitter.

“Update: the investigation into a USSS officer involved shooting is ongoing. A male subject and a USSS officer were both transported to a local hospital. At no time during this incident was the White House complex breached or were any protectees in danger,” the agency later added.

CNN correspondent Shimon Prokupecz investigated the issue, he reports, “Two law enforcement sources tell CNN that the person wounded in tonight’s officer-involved shooting near the White House was unarmed.”

The President seems very uncertain about what exactly happened. Not a good time to provide information about a shooting possibly involving law enforcement without definitive facts. https://t.co/VHBLMxZS1m — Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) August 10, 2020

