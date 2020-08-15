Marco Rubio blasted for ‘cracking COVID jokes’ on Twitter as US death toll approaches 170,000

On Saturday, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) tried to attack the push to suspend football games for public health reasons — claiming sarcastically that liberals would be fine with restarting football if players dressed up like “Antifa” street protesters.

I think I found a way to get some of the people who want to cancel football this year to change their minds,but we will have to make a few equipment & uniform changes. Apparently this new equipment makes Covid a non-issue. pic.twitter.com/chGVAvA4VS — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) August 15, 2020

Republicans have repeatedly tried to blame COVID-19 outbreaks on civil rights protests to try to shift the blame from Trump’s push to reopen businesses early — even though studies have made clear that the protests had negligible effect on the spread of the virus.

Rubio’s comments earned anger and ridicule from commenters on social media.

You’re a goddamn US senator. — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) August 15, 2020

Florida has almost 10,000 dead and you are cracking COVID jokes. Can’t wait until you are voted out in 2022. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) August 15, 2020

People in your state are getting infected & dying at a rate higher than almost the entire rest of the country because of the piece-of-shit racist criminal whose water you’ve carried for almost four years … but, hey, great anti-science football joke, bro. — Jon Zal (@OfficialJonZal) August 15, 2020

How about a national plan to fight Covid like the other countries did? Would this cut into Trump’s golfing? We can’t even listen to the Doctors talk anymore. Trump has turned the Covid pressers into rallies. The GOP needs to tell him to cut the crap. — Linda Tedesco (@Sept25lady) August 15, 2020

Florida resident here! Stop worrying about damn college football & start worrying about Granny & Grandpa in Fl. GOP Gov and Trump’s inaction on COVID-19 is killing Fl seniors. You have destroyed their golden years by eliminating their twice a yr visits from family. DO SOMETHING! — SHARON, DEMOCRAT FOREVER ✍️ (@Skepmi) August 15, 2020

Nobody wants to cancel football, Marco. We're forced to cancel football because, unlike other countries, the virus is still out of control due to the Trump administration's incompetence. — Paul 👻 (@pablo_honey1) August 15, 2020

you grandstanding goofus, if you and your ilk had taken the pandemic seriously with an effective lockdown and mask order three months ago, you could now be having all the football you want. just like Europe is. but sure, joke about it. where's your bible verse for this, ghoul — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) August 15, 2020

Boy, it's a good thing you're not a Christian or this would make you look like a real a**hole. pic.twitter.com/TiIMn3RlxV — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) August 15, 2020

Marco, my elderly aunt who lives in FL ordered her heart meds four weeks ago and they have t arrived yet. I’ve been reading about Trump’s postmaster general slowing the mail to keep people from voting. — Xtrmly stbl geniuses wear masks 😷 (@Mattyxy) August 15, 2020

Why risk permanent heart and lung damage for 1 season? Is the $$$ more important than the future of these athletes? — Zingamomma 🎶☕️ (@tubawidow) August 15, 2020

Funny, they are back at pubs in New Zealand and watching Ball games in Taiwan. Then again, their leaders relied on science when confronting a pandemic. — DonaId J. Trump▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️parody (@niceDonaIdTrump) August 15, 2020

Remember when you weren’t a punch line? — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) August 15, 2020

My favorite Bible story is the one where Jesus advocates for students to play sports during a deadly and uncontrolled pandemic. — jen pal (@jennyrachelpal) August 15, 2020

On behalf of the people who have suffered and died, and who will suffer and die, I hope the conscience and judgment you pretend to have nag at you for this. — Elizabeth Picciuto 🌱 (@epicciuto) August 15, 2020

