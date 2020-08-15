Quantcast
Marco Rubio blasted for ‘cracking COVID jokes’ on Twitter as US death toll approaches 170,000

Published

3 hours ago

on

- Commentary
Marco Rubio (AFP Photo/Rhona Wise)

On Saturday, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) tried to attack the push to suspend football games for public health reasons — claiming sarcastically that liberals would be fine with restarting football if players dressed up like “Antifa” street protesters.

Republicans have repeatedly tried to blame COVID-19 outbreaks on civil rights protests to try to shift the blame from Trump’s push to reopen businesses early — even though studies have made clear that the protests had negligible effect on the spread of the virus.

Rubio’s comments earned anger and ridicule from commenters on social media.

