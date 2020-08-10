Marco Rubio pounded for highlighting ‘good news’ about students getting infected with COVID

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) came under an avalanche of criticism on Monday after he tried to find a silver lining about reports of students getting infected with COVID-19 while at school.

The Florida senator’s tweet came in reaction to news of a school in Georgia that is being shut down for the next two days after nine students came down with novel coronavirus infections in just the first week back from class.

“Any setting in which people interact will lead to infections,” he wrote. “The good news is these infected students are at very low risk of complications.”

Rubio then said that schools should work on “lowering risk of student infections,” while “more importantly lowering risk of students infecting staff or high risk family members.”

Rubio’s tweet drew a quick backlash, as his followers pointed out that protecting vulnerable staff members and parents is impossible when the virus is running completely unchecked throughout the country.

Check out some reactions below.

You, alleged Christ follower, retweeted this to make your point about how risking students and teachers lives is fine… somehow MISSING the point that this student is receiving threats for telling the truth. Seems like *persecution* is the kind of thing Christ would notice. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) August 10, 2020

Great! Now do the level of risk when they get home to grandma and grandpa!!!! — Chef Keith (@keithbakes) August 10, 2020

if folks think in a couple weeks GOP isn’t going to be claiming number of school infections isn’t *that* high, then you haven’t been paying attention — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) August 10, 2020

Say that to the families of the more than 165,000 Americans who have lost their lives as a result of Trump’s incompetence and corruption pic.twitter.com/ideKZqSPfR — Lula Rodriguez (@Lananalula) August 10, 2020

Republicans don't think about others. Couldn't be clearer. Vote them all out! — highdesertresists (@GOTV_everyday) August 10, 2020

Low risk complications = high risk of spreading it to their parents and grandparents — Coli-19 (@Colitronskis) August 10, 2020

Thank you Dr. Rubio. I'm sure this means a lot to the 6 students and 3 staff members who have already tested positive, not to mention the hundreds of students, family members and staff who will test positive in this one school in the coming weeks. — Michael Murphy✌️ (@mmurfy68) August 10, 2020

REPUBLICANS: "The USA can do anything! Lets invade Iraq and rebuild democracy!" ALSO REPUBLICANS: "Setting up a national testing plan and tracers during a pandemic is way too much work, lets leave it up to the states and go golfing." — Jay Louis (@JayLouis) August 10, 2020

"good news" = children unnecessarily infected with a virus https://t.co/Dq0ts4YXRT — Oliver Willis (@owillis) August 10, 2020

