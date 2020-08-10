Quantcast
Marco Rubio pounded for highlighting 'good news' about students getting infected with COVID

2 hours ago

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) came under an avalanche of criticism on Monday after he tried to find a silver lining about reports of students getting infected with COVID-19 while at school.

The Florida senator’s tweet came in reaction to news of a school in Georgia that is being shut down for the next two days after nine students came down with novel coronavirus infections in just the first week back from class.

“Any setting in which people interact will lead to infections,” he wrote. “The good news is these infected students are at very low risk of complications.”

Rubio then said that schools should work on “lowering risk of student infections,” while “more importantly lowering risk of students infecting staff or high risk family members.”

Rubio’s tweet drew a quick backlash, as his followers pointed out that protecting vulnerable staff members and parents is impossible when the virus is running completely unchecked throughout the country.

Check out some reactions below.

