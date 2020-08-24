Quantcast
‘Mark Meadows is a disease spreader’: Trump’s chief of staff blasted after video of rally goes viral

Published

1 min ago

on

Mark Meadows, photo by Gage Skidmore.

On Monday, a viral video showed White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows failing to follow public health precautions on COVID-19 at an event in North Carolina, foregoing a mask and ignoring social distancing.

Meadows’ behavior earned quick condemnation from commenters on social media. Many remarked that Meadows appears to have learned nothing from pro-Trump businessman Herman Cain, who recently died from the virus.

