‘Mark Meadows is a disease spreader’: Trump’s chief of staff blasted after video of rally goes viral

On Monday, a viral video showed White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows failing to follow public health precautions on COVID-19 at an event in North Carolina, foregoing a mask and ignoring social distancing.

WH Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is maskless, shaking hands and kissing cheeks at Trump’s event in North Carolina. pic.twitter.com/BEjEDMOD0G — The Recount (@therecount) August 24, 2020

Meadows’ behavior earned quick condemnation from commenters on social media. Many remarked that Meadows appears to have learned nothing from pro-Trump businessman Herman Cain, who recently died from the virus.

