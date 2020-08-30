Mark Meadows says Trump doesn’t own street violence: ‘Donald Trump’s America is peaceful’
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows suggested on Sunday that there are two Americas and “Donald Trump’s America” is the “peaceful” one.
“The president painted a picture of what he said would be Joe Biden’s America,” NBC host Chuck Todd told Meadows, “and I look at the violence this week, this is Donald Trump’s America. How much responsibility should voters be giving the president for his inability to keep the streets safe?”
“Well, I mean, you can try to reframe it that way,” Meadows replied. “That’s just not accurate. I can tell you that when we look at Kenosha and the phone calls that were made to the governor of Wisconsin, we offered help. Help was denied. Obviously, there was multiple gunshots and people lost their lives.”
“It’s interesting to see you frame Portland that way after 94 days,” he continued. “But to suggest that somehow it’s been peaceful in Portland, Chuck, is just not looking at the facts.”
Meadows added: “It is in Democrat cities. You want to talk about Donald Trump’s America. Most of Donald Trump’s America is peaceful. It is a Democrat-led city in Portland.”
Todd questioned Meadows about his suggestion that the protests are not part of “Donald Trump’s America.”
“Are you saying there’s parts of the country the president doesn’t govern?” Todd wondered. “I mean, is the president only in charge of places where he has supporters? You sort of leveled a weird charge.”
“I’m just trying to understand,” the NBC host said. “Does the president not believe he has responsibility of governing and leading the entire country.”
“He does govern and lead the entire country,” Meadows opined. “But, Chuck, you’re smarter than that. These are local law enforcement efforts that can be supported by a federal backstop.”
Watch the video below from NBC.
WATCH: @MarkMeadows says “Donald Trump’s America is peaceful” after deadly shootings in Kenosha and Portland. #MTP @chucktodd: “You’re saying these are all Democratic cities … does the president not believe he has responsibility of governing and leading the entire country?” pic.twitter.com/5WRA7AzV53
— Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) August 30, 2020
2020 Election
Ron Johnson calls Democrats ‘Putin’s puppets’ in defense of chasing after debunked Biden Ukraine claims
Late in a long interview with CNN's Dana Bash, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) was confronted by the "State of the Union" host with a report from a Republican-led Senate committee that stated Russia was behind misinformation about Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden -- and then was pressed on why he is still pushing forward with his won investigation on the same claims.
That led the Republican senator to push back and claim the Biden conspiracy theory hasn't been debunked and try and tie the Democrats to Russia.
"I want to ask you about something you're involved in right now, " Bush began. "You are investigating whether or not Ukraine was involved in 2016. I want to read to you something from the Senate Intelligence Committee's report suggesting that speculation about Ukraine interference is Russian misinformation. 'The committee observed numerous Russian government actors from late 2016 until at least January 2020 consistently spreading overlapping false narratives which sought to discredit investigations into Russia interference. The committee identified no reliable evidence that the Ukrainian government interfered in the 2016 U.S. election.'"
2020 Election
Mark Meadows says Trump doesn’t own street violence: ‘Donald Trump’s America is peaceful’
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows suggested on Sunday that there are two Americas and "Donald Trump's America" is the "peaceful" one.
"The president painted a picture of what he said would be Joe Biden's America," NBC host Chuck Todd told Meadows, "and I look at the violence this week, this is Donald Trump's America. How much responsibility should voters be giving the president for his inability to keep the streets safe?"
"Well, I mean, you can try to reframe it that way," Meadows replied. "That's just not accurate. I can tell you that when we look at Kenosha and the phone calls that were made to the governor of Wisconsin, we offered help. Help was denied. Obviously, there was multiple gunshots and people lost their lives."
2020 Election
‘Super-spreader event’: Chris Wallace scolds Lara Trump for ‘chairs right next to each other’ at RNC
FOX News Sunday host Chris Wallace grilled Trump campaign spokesperson Lara Trump over the weekend after experts complained that the Republican National Convention has the possibility of being a COVID-19 super-spreader event.
"Let's talk about the fall campaign because we're told that starting after Labor Day -- though he's already started -- the president is expected to go out a couple of times a week and hold rallies of some sort," Wallace told Trump. "This last week, on Thursday, as part of the Republican convention, the president gave his acceptance speech on the South Lawn of the White House."