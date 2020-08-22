Maryanne Trump Barry dished on her brother Donald in surreptitiously recorded tapes: report

Mary Trump, the author of a bestselling book on her uncle, President Donald Trump, “surreptitiously taped 15 hours of face-to-face conversations” with her aunt, first sister Maryanne Trump Barry.

“All he wants to do is appeal to his base,” Barry said. “He has no principles. None. None. And his base, I mean my God, if you were a religious person, you want to help people. Not do this.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The transcripts were obtained by The Washington Post.

“His goddamned tweet and lying, oh my God,” she said. “I’m talking too freely, but you know. The change of stories. The lack of preparation. The lying. Holy sh*t.”

“He doesn’t read,” Barry said of her brother.

Barry did not attend the Friday evening White House funeral for her and the president’s brother, Robert Trump.

“I don’t watch much television at all,” Barry said she responded. “What do you do?” the president asked. “I read,” Barry replied. “What do you read?” the president said. “Books,” Barry said. The president was incredulous. “You don’t watch Fox?”https://t.co/vKsbM4PNpP — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) August 23, 2020