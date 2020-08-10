‘Mass casualties’ feared after huge explosion in Baltimore demolishes several houses

A massive explosion happened in Baltimore, Maryland Monday morning leaving at least five people trapped, including children.

Fox Baltimore reported that several houses were impacted. One person heard over the police scanner that there were “borderline mass casualty.” Thus far, however, only one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

There are no facts about the cause of the explosion at this time, but firefighters are on the scene to attempt to rescue those trapped in the rubble. At least three homes exploded, according to witnesses, prompting speculation that it could have been a massive gas leak, but those reports were unconfirmed.

“It was like a bomb!” said one resident.

https://twitter.com/BCFDL734/status/1292822601199489024

"We are borderline mass casualty at this point. This explosion has affected at least a three block radius up here." re: explosion in NW Baltimore #scanner — Justin Fenton (@justin_fenton) August 10, 2020

BREAKING: Multiple injuries and entrapments reported following explosion that leveled 3 homes in Baltimore, Maryland.pic.twitter.com/3B5j81ySUF — Rohit (@rohitns) August 10, 2020

PHOTOS AND UPDATE: 1 dead, several critical injured after a blast / explosion that destroyed multiple homes in #Reistertown, #Baltimore, #Maryland. Story: https://t.co/XPQjleUDUk pic.twitter.com/dFPKZl7Kxp — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) August 10, 2020

#BCOFD // House Explosion// Multiple units from Baltimore County has been requested to assist Baltimore City Fire Department with a house explosion. ^MJ pic.twitter.com/zUQwrYcJ3K — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) August 10, 2020

"IT WAS LIKE A BOMB" | Dean Jones said he and several others dug through the rubble looking for trapped people inside after they heard the explosion that destroyed three homes in NW Baltimore this morning. pic.twitter.com/ZmLYp47GZm — WJZ | CBS Baltimore (@wjz) August 10, 2020

You can watch live updates in the video below: