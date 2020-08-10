Quantcast
‘Mass casualties’ feared after huge explosion in Baltimore demolishes several houses

Published

3 hours ago

on

A massive explosion happened in Baltimore, Maryland Monday morning leaving at least five people trapped, including children.

Fox Baltimore reported that several houses were impacted. One person heard over the police scanner that there were “borderline mass casualty.” Thus far, however, only one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

There are no facts about the cause of the explosion at this time, but firefighters are on the scene to attempt to rescue those trapped in the rubble. At least three homes exploded, according to witnesses, prompting speculation that it could have been a massive gas leak, but those reports were unconfirmed.

“It was like a bomb!” said one resident.

https://twitter.com/BCFDL734/status/1292822601199489024

You can watch live updates in the video below:

