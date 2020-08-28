Quantcast
Meghan McCain rejects Ivanka Trump’s glib defense of her father’s ‘communication style’

Published

16 mins ago

on

Meghan McCain Ivanka Trump
Meghan McCain Ivanka Trump (Photos: Screen capture)

Meghan McCain rejected Ivanka Trump’s glib defense of her father’s presidency.

President Donald Trump’s eldest daughter reframed criticism of his administration as a disagreement over his “communication style,” but the conservative co-host of ABC’s “The View” called her out.

“It’s not a ‘communication style’, its cruelty and indecency,” McCain tweeted. “Trump said he didn’t like POW’s [prisoners of war] who were captured, implied my father was burning in hell after he died and constantly trashed him while he was fighting brain cancer. This is how they have lost all decent people.”

The president’s daughter — who also serves as a senior White House adviser — introduced her father before he accepted the nomination at the Republican National Convention, and praised his leadership while gently chiding his “unfiltered” tweets.

“Dad, people attack you for being unconventional,” Ivanka Trump said, “but I love you for being real, and I respect you for being effective.”


Florida cop caused 92-year-old woman to bleed when he handcuffed her for rolling a stop sign

Published

2 mins ago

on

August 28, 2020

By

A deputy in Florida's Lee County this week was placed on paid administrative leave when he caused a 92-year-old woman to bleed after handcuffing her in her own driveway after she rolled through a stop sign.

Local news station NBC 2 reports that Bonita Springs resident Dorothy Friedenreich was driving back home from the store when she apparently missed a stop sign.

She saw police lights in back of her and pulled into her driveway.

The woman got out of her car and started to walk away from the deputy, who proceeded to grab her by the arms and press them behind her back.

GOP congressman publicly denounced by his own sister for being ‘intertwined’ with Trump

Published

10 mins ago

on

August 28, 2020

By

The sister of Rep. Steve Chabot (R-OH) took to Facebook to slam her brother for being "intertwined" with President Trump after he voted against funding for the Postal Service last weekend.

"Enough is enough," Carol Del Prince wrote in her post on Sunday. "You don’t serve the people who 'elected' you in the very gerrymandered 1st District of Ohio. We The People need better representation in Washington. You’re so intertwined with Trump and his corrupt administration that you’ve lost your way. No amount of pizza can change your record and actions since January 2017."

Del Prince even invited Chabot's Democratic opponent to put a campaign sign in her yard.

2020 Election

Ivanka Trump is in for a big surprise if she thinks she’ll be president one day: columnist

Published

12 mins ago

on

August 28, 2020

By

In her column for the Daily Beast, acerbic Donald Trump critic Molly Jong-Fast made note of Ivanka Trump's speech at the Republican National Convention and pointed out that, if the first daughter thinks it will be a stepping stone to someday becoming president too, she is in for a rude awakening.

In prose dripping with contempt, Jong-Fast labeled Ivanka nothing more than a "designer of plastic handbags" copied from competitors who only landed a job in the White House because she is Donald Trump's "favorite child," and that her accomplishments in government are vague at best.

Continue Reading
 
 