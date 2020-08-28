Meghan McCain rejects Ivanka Trump’s glib defense of her father’s ‘communication style’

Meghan McCain rejected Ivanka Trump’s glib defense of her father’s presidency.

President Donald Trump’s eldest daughter reframed criticism of his administration as a disagreement over his “communication style,” but the conservative co-host of ABC’s “The View” called her out.

“It’s not a ‘communication style’, its cruelty and indecency,” McCain tweeted. “Trump said he didn’t like POW’s [prisoners of war] who were captured, implied my father was burning in hell after he died and constantly trashed him while he was fighting brain cancer. This is how they have lost all decent people.”

The president’s daughter — who also serves as a senior White House adviser — introduced her father before he accepted the nomination at the Republican National Convention, and praised his leadership while gently chiding his “unfiltered” tweets.

“Dad, people attack you for being unconventional,” Ivanka Trump said, “but I love you for being real, and I respect you for being effective.”