Melania trashed Trump and his kids — and her former adviser has it on tape: report

A former friend and aide to first lady Melania Trump reportedly has damning audio recordings of her trashing both President Donald Trump and his adult children.

According to reporter Yashar Ali, former Melania right-hand woman Stephanie Winston Wolkoff secretly recorded the first lady making disparaging remarks about the president and his family, and will detail more about her family relationships in a book that’s due to be published next month.

“It’s unclear what exactly Wolkoff is alleging that the First Lady said about the president and his adult children but two sources familiar with the contents of her book confirmed that she reveals the details in her book including harsh comments about Ivanka Trump, the president’s eldest daughter and senior advisor,” Ali reports.

Ali also notes that “it’s also unclear if Wolkoff reveals in the book that she was taping her conversations with the First Lady but I’m told by sources that the comments published in the book are based on audiotapes.”

Wolkoff’s book is titled “Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with The First Lady,” and is scheduled to release on September 1st.