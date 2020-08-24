Quantcast
Melania trashed Trump and his kids — and her former adviser has it on tape: report

Published

5 mins ago

on

Melania Trump gives an interview (Screenshot)

A former friend and aide to first lady Melania Trump reportedly has damning audio recordings of her trashing both President Donald Trump and his adult children.

According to reporter Yashar Ali, former Melania right-hand woman Stephanie Winston Wolkoff secretly recorded the first lady making disparaging remarks about the president and his family, and will detail more about her family relationships in a book that’s due to be published next month.

“It’s unclear what exactly Wolkoff is alleging that the First Lady said about the president and his adult children but two sources familiar with the contents of her book confirmed that she reveals the details in her book including harsh comments about Ivanka Trump, the president’s eldest daughter and senior advisor,” Ali reports.

Ali also notes that “it’s also unclear if Wolkoff reveals in the book that she was taping her conversations with the First Lady but I’m told by sources that the comments published in the book are based on audiotapes.”

Wolkoff’s book is titled “Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with The First Lady,” and is scheduled to release on September 1st.


2020 Election

RNC kicks off with prayer calling Trump one of ‘the many gifts that God has bestowed upon us’

Published

1 min ago

on

August 24, 2020

By

The Republican National Convention began on Monday with a prayer thanking God for President Donald Trump.

"I am a Catholic Donald Trump Republican," Vermont Delegate Jay Shepard began. "And by the grace of God, an American, so let us pray."

"Thank you, oh Lord, for all the gifts that you provide us," he continued. "Not because we deserve them, but solely through your grace and mercy. Let us acknowledge the many gifts that God has bestowed upon us, starting with the president and vice president that reflect the values of our Founding Fathers and are willing to fight for those values, starting with life, knowing that all life is precious, from conception to natural death. There's no choice but to fight for the unborn."

2020 Election

CNN medical expert blows a huge hole in Trump’s plasma pitch

Published

9 mins ago

on

August 24, 2020

By

According to CNN senior medical expert Elizabeth Cohen, Donald Trump's much-heralded announcement to allow the use of convalescent plasma in the treatment of COVID-19 is rife with problems and needs much more extensive research before doctors move forward with it.

Speaking with host Jim Sciutto, Cohen -- whose view of the therapy was echoed afterward by Dr. Richard Besser who once headed the CDC -- explained in simple terms the problematic nature of Trump's proposal.

"Jim, what the studies show is that, while this might work, we don't know if it works, and what the studies really show is that the Trump administration is cherry-picking data to make this treatment look better than it might actually be," she began. "I'm going to get nerdy, but here it is: they chose a death rate what happens seven days out after treating people, that's okay but why not look 30 days out? The seven-day death rate looks better! It's a better number so they chose that one, when they should have chosen the 30-day one, so let's take a look at what the actual numbers show."

