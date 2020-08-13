‘Michael Cohen is releasing the Kraken’: Memoir expected to be ‘October surprise’ for Trump campaign

President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen will publish his tell-all book about his experience working as the “fixer” to the self-described billionaire over decades and what it was like to be thrown under the bus. Slated to be out before Election Day, Cohen’s stories are likely to be shocking revelations about the president as absentee ballots are dropping in mailboxes.

It was a piece of news that spread so quickly that it crashed Cohen’s website for the book and sent many turning to Twitter for the foreword that he’s already posted online.

You can see the comments from folks below speculating on the truth of the book and also demanding legal action assuming the facts are true:

BREAKING: In Michael Cohen's book, he confirms that Donald Trump partook in "golden showers in a sex club in Vegas," committed "tax fraud," and signed deals with corrupt Soviet officials. DO SOMETHING! — Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) August 13, 2020

Today’s hype raises an existential question —

do you believe Michael Cohen as far as you can throw him? — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) August 13, 2020

I hope this does well for you. You've suffered a lot of stick, now it's time for some carrot. — JesseOwensGhost (@jesse_ghost) August 13, 2020

Did @maddow get her hands on @MichaelCohen212 Book yet ?? — Rose 🌹 Anzule 🌊 🌈 🌊🌈 (@RoseAnzule) August 13, 2020

Whew … and that was just the forward. I pray for Michael Cohen. — April (@MsEducation06) August 13, 2020

You know what Michael Cohen should have done? Made this a multi-media experience.

To wit: If you buy his book, you get a unique password that unlocks recordings of his phone calls and meetings with Trump and others. You can't copy or share audio, bc each p.w. is unique. — ml8_ml8 (@ml8_ml8) August 13, 2020

I just deleted a more mean-spirited reply. You'll understand if we have some trust issues here. I welcome ANY new info that will help serve up a proportional share of justice to 45 & the rest of his mob crew. Still, what's in here that competent prosecutors don't already have? — Tim McDonnell (@avaloneye) August 13, 2020

Michael Cohen's book excerpt claiming he'd be mobbed, attacked, rammed, or taken out going from NYC to D.C. to testify against Trump is just deranged and ludicrous. Sadly, millions of Americans actually believe the federal government or Trumpers would have done this to him. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 13, 2020

Eww… "From golden showers in a sex club in Vegas, to tax fraud… I was an active and eager participant." —Michael Cohen — J.R. McGrail 📎 (@JRMcGrail) August 13, 2020

Michael Cohen says hi. — Former Faithful Republican (@FaithfulFormer) August 13, 2020

Lmfao! @MichaelCohen212 you cray. Welcome to the resistance. https://t.co/8G10a8xY3w — Do not obey Trump in advance. Make his cult work. (@Benjiedover) August 13, 2020

I read Michael Cohen's foreword & it reads like sensationalized horseshit to me. If the whole book reads that way it'll be next to impossible to sort the wheat from the chaff on a casual read. — JavaElemental 🏡 (@migirllp) August 13, 2020

MICHAEL COHEN IS RELEASING THE KRAKEN! https://t.co/Ubp825k8ef — Teresa Freeman (@DemoLady7) August 13, 2020

This book I will buy. I won’t bootleg — Dr. Gucci Grace Marufu (@tamzen1994) August 13, 2020

Michael Cohen's word is mud, & anyone who takes him by his word is asking to get dirty. https://t.co/TqXDtZtrvq — chatham harrison dba TRUMP DELENDUS EST (@chathamharrison) August 13, 2020

Share your truth, Girlfriend! — Joseph Bevilacqua (@joebev49) August 13, 2020

October surprise would be nice!!! — JAMD🗽⚖️🕊🇺🇸 (@JAMD718) August 13, 2020

