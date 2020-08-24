Quantcast
Michael Cohen stars in new anti-Trump attack ad — to run during RNC Convention

Published

36 mins ago

on

Trump's former personal attorney Michael Cohen after appearing in federal court on April 16, 2018. (a katz / Shutterstock.com)

On Monday, the Democratic super PAC American Bridge released a new ad to run during the Republican convention — starring President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen, who minced no words in blasting his former boss.

“For more than a decade, I was President Trump’s right-hand man, fixer, and confidante,” said Cohen, who went to prison over the scheme to make hush payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels on Trump’s behalf. “I was complicit in helping conceal the real Donald Trump. I was part of creating an illusion.”

“Later this week, he’s going to stand up and blatantly lie to you,” said Cohen. “I’m here to tell you he can’t be trusted, and you shouldn’t believe a word he utters. So when you watch the president this week, remember this. If he says something is huge, it’s probably small. If he says something will work, it probably won’t. And if he says he cares about you and your family, he certainly does not.”

“He’s going to tell you that if you re-elect him, the economy will bounce back. That only he can get us out of this economic crisis,” continued Cohen. “Maybe for those like him. But if you think he cares about working-class Americans, you’re dead wrong. The president is going to talk to you about law and order. That’s laughable. Virtually everyone who worked for his campaign has been convicted of a crime or is under indictment — myself included.”

“So when the president gets in front of the cameras this week, remember that he thinks we’re all gullible. A bunch of fools,” concluded Cohen. “I was a part of it, and I fell for it. You don’t have to like me. But please, listen to me.”

Watch below:

Psychologist explains how Trump’s ‘delusional’ alternative universe will be celebrated this week at the RNC

Published

2 mins ago

on

August 24, 2020

By

Donald Trump lives in his own alternate universe. He sees the world not as it really is, but how he wants it to be. He relies on magical thinking—the belief that his thoughts can directly make something happen in the real world—and conspiracy theory—the belief that other people are making something happen in a sinister fashion behind his back.

Trump’s magical thinking could not be more dangerous, especially when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic. And his conspiracy theory that mail-in voting will result in a “rigged election” is demoralizing and potentially calamitous to the country.

2020 Election

Trump just teed up an ‘October surprise’ that’s doomed to fail

Published

11 mins ago

on

August 24, 2020

By

On Sunday, Donald Trump held a press conference to announce a "therapeutic breakthrough" that was anything but. Trump said that his FDA had issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for antibody-rich plasma to treat Covid-19 patients, and claimed that he had overcome resistance from members of the "deep state" embedded at the agency to deliver it. Scientists were quick to point out that while plasma therapy has shown promise in some patients, its efficacy hasn't been established in controlled trials and added that the authorization would have limited impact anyway given that tens of thousands of patients have already received the treatment.

