Michael Jordan’s sneakers sell for $615,000, new record
A pair of Michael Jordan’s game-worn sneakers sold for $615,000, Christie’s auction house said Thursday, shattering a record set just months ago by the sale of another pair of the basketball legend’s shoes.
The sneakers were a pair of Air Jordan 1 Highs that the NBA megastar wore during a 1985 exhibition match in Italy when he dunked the ball so hard it shattered the glass backboard.
“This is the original shoe with an actual piece of the backboard, a piece of glass, in the sole of the shoe,” said Caitlin Donovan, head of handbag and sneaker sales at Christie’s — which organized the auction with Stadium Goods.
Jordan racked up 30 points while wearing the size 13.5 shoes, which are in the red and black colors of his Chicago Bulls team.
Though the sale broke the record set in May when a pair of Air Jordan 1’s sold for $560,000, the new auction landed below the estimated range of $650,000 and $850,000.
The record setting sales highlight the soaring market value of objects identified with the retired basketball superstar since the release of “The Last Dance,” an ESPN/Netflix documentary that chronicles the saga of Jordan and his Chicago Bulls.
It also confirms that the lowly sneaker now has a place of pride in the world of wealthy collectors alongside more traditional collectibles.
COVID-19 vaccine will be free for Americans: officials
If a COVID-19 vaccine is proven effective, the US will ensure it's distributed for free to all Americans, officials said Thursday, underscoring there will be no shortcuts on safety.
"We are not at all reducing the regulatory rigor with which we will evaluate and hopefully approve vaccines," Paul Mango, a senior health department official, told reporters.
Washington has invested more than $10 billion in six vaccine projects and signed contracts guaranteeing the delivery of hundreds of millions of doses should they be approved following clinical trials.
The vaccine doses themselves will be paid for by the government.
Irish women saved clinging to lobster pot after 15 hours at sea
Two cousins who were blown out to sea paddle boarding off Ireland's west coast were found clinging to a buoy on a lobster pot after a 15-hour ordeal, media reports said.
The Irish Coast Guard said the women aged 17 and 23 were rescued on Thursday after being reported missing the previous evening, prompting an overnight air and sea search of Galway Bay.
They survived heavy rain and strong winds without wetsuits, although they were wearing buoyancy aids, Barry Heskin from the RNLI lifeboat service told public broadcaster RTE.
A local fisherman eventually tracked down the pair 27 kilometers (17 miles) from where they were last seen, having set off with his 18-year-old son to find them, RTE reported.