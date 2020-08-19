Michelle Obama could doom Trump by peeling away a key voting bloc: Politico correspondent
President Donald Trump has good reason to be concerned about former First Lady Michelle Obama, according to Tim Alberta, the chief political correspondent at Politico.
During an appearance on MSNBC, Alberta doubted that the Republican figures who have endorsed Joe Biden would have much of an impact on the election individually. But “I think collectively, the drip, drip, drip of prominent figures” could have an impact, he said.
Michelle Obama’s speech in particular could damage Trump, Alberta noted.
“I thought her speech the other night was really relevant to the wooing of one particular group of Republican voters, and that’s suburban women. And stop me if you have heard this before, but this is the single voting demographic that we have seen the most movement with over the past four or five years. And the numbers of these voters, who broke away from the Republican party after voting for Trump in 2016 are not insignificant.”
“If you were to see a continuation, an acceleration of that same trajectory that we have seen between 2016 and 2018, among a lot of these affluent, college-educated suburban white women, if they are they’re continuing to break from the Republican party in significant numbers, then that’s a mathematical obstacle that would be difficult for the Trump campaign to surmount,” Alberta explained.
Nancy Pelosi: Postmaster General DeJoy ‘admitted’ to me he has ‘no intention of replacing the sorting machines’
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) revealed on Wednesday that Postmaster General Louis DeJoy had "frankly admitted" to her that he has no intention of replacing sorting machines and other mail infrastructure that have been removed prior to the 2020 election.
According to MSNBC contributor Sam Stein, Pelosi had a conversation with DeJoy on Wednesday.
"The Postmaster General frankly admitted that he had no intention of replacing the sorting machines, blue mailboxes and other key mail infrastructure," Pelosi said after speaking to DeJoy.
On Tuesday, the postmaster general agreed to suspend cuts to the postal service until after the election. But reports of dismantled sorting machines continued to surface on Wednesday.
‘This scares the hell out of me’: Americans shocked as White House refuses to say Trump will leave office if he loses
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany is facing backlash for refusing to say President Donald Trump would accept defeat in November.
McEnany was asked on Wednesday whether Trump would accept the results of the 2020 election if he was defeated by his rival Joe Biden, but she refused to directly answer the question.
"The president has always said he'll see what happens and make a determination in the aftermath,” the press secretary said.
House Democrats unveil bill to restore mail service to ‘pre-DeJoy levels’ and require USPS to treat all ballots as first class
"Every single member of the House should vote in favor of our legislation," said Rep. Carolyn Maloney, chairwoman of the House Oversight Committee.
Following Postmaster General Louis DeJoy's vow to suspend changes to U.S. Postal Service operations until after the November election, House Democrats on Wednesday unveiled legislation that would go further by requiring the complete restoration of mail service to "pre-DeJoy levels" while also providing the agency with $25 billion in additional emergency funding.