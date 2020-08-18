Morning Joe pinpoints the moment when Michelle Obama absolutely nailed Trump

On Tuesday morning the panel on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” immediately began lavishing praise on former first Lady Michelle Obama for putting a capper on the first night of the Democratic National Convention with a widely heralded talk with America.

According to co-host Joe Scarborough, one segment of her speech particularly stood out as she perfectly nailed the danger inherent in Donald Trump being re-elected.

After showing a clip of the former first lady saying, “Whenever we look to this White House for some leadership or consolation or any semblance of steadiness, what we get instead is chaos, division, and a total and utter lack of empathy. If you take one thing from my words tonight, it is this: if you think things cannot possibly get worse. trust me, they can and they will if we don’t make a change in this election. If we have any hope of ending this chaos, we have got to vote for Joe Biden like our lives depend on it,” the MSNBC host said that moment likely struck home with 2020 voters.

“It’s fascinating that four years later, Donald Trump’s message has been turned on its head,” Scarborough observed. “Not just by Michelle Obama, but by 150, 160, 170,000 deaths. What did Donald Trump say to African-Americans, what did he say to black voters four years ago, ‘what do you have to lose?'”

“And last night, Michelle Obama’s message after four years of death, after four years of economic devastation, what did Michelle Obama say? If you don’t think things can get worse, you’re wrong, they can,” he explained. “And that, especially for black voters, but for senior citizens and small business owners and Americans who have been devastated by this pandemic that Donald Trump has been playing down from the very beginning, those words likely resonated last night.”

