Michigan steelworkers slam Trump for tariffs that cost them their jobs
In interviews with MSNBC, Michigan steelworkers called out Donald Trump for his failure to come through with jobs after making big promises during campaign swings over three years ago.
In clips shared by MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle, who explained that the rise in the stock market is having little impact on the average Americans’ life, NBC correspondent Heidi Przybyla was seen interviewing workers — all currently laid-off — about job availability particularly in light of the president’s tariff war with China.
“I sat down yesterday with a few of the recently laid-off steelworkers who told me that, you know, all of those pledges from 2016 about how Trump was going to bring back their lifestyle, bring back these good-paying jobs by cracking down on trade and tariffs — all of that didn’t work out. It did nothing to save their communities,” the correspondent explained.
“I tdidn’t seem like any of this was coming, it just was a total surprise,” lamented steelworker John Gies. “My son is still working there, and he can’t believe that it’s gone this direction.”
“If you get in a car accident, that cage, we make that steel,” explained Mike Miller. “We make that family safe in there and that’s the pride these guys and women have when they’re making this steel. And then all of a sudden, you know that rug has been pulled out from underneath you.”
Unemployed worker Steve Bernard was more pointed in his criticism of the president.
‘”He came to this area and said if you elect me you’ll see two and a half times, you’ll see the steel industry, you guys will be fighting off orders,” Bernard recalled. ” That’s what he said. Check it out: three years later, where are we now? These guys are out of work.”
Watch below:
2020 Election
‘Astonishing’: Melania Trump aide snaps at MSNBC host for linking Trump racism to First Lady’s Be Best campaign
Stephanie Grisham, press secretary Melania Trump, on Tuesday defended the first lady's Republican National Convention speech, which will be delivered from the Rose Garden despite prohibitions against political events at the White House.
During an interview on MSNBC, host Hallie Jackson asked Grisham about what her team is doing to prepare the first lady's speech so that it will not be hit with charges of plagiarism like her previous convention address.
"I can tell you that every word in this speech is from her," Grisham insisted. "It's very authentic and it's going to come from the heart."
2020 Election
Trump conspiracy theorists are giving America a scary look at what a ‘Biden resistance’ would look like in 2021
It took up 30 seconds Saturday night on the nightly news in Scranton, Pennsylvania — footage of maybe 20-30 white women (the kind our president likes to call “suburban housewives”) and their kids marching through a park in the Wayne County, Pennsylvania, seat of Honesdale, carrying signs such as “Keep Our Children Safe from Pedos!” The WNEP-TV anchorwoman — speaking to a region of northeast Pennsylvania that was so critical for President Donal Trump’s 2016 victory — reported in her tone of TV authority on their march “to bring awareness around human trafficking.”There were more than 200 of the... (more…)
2020 Election
Trump’s GOP is in trouble — and ‘it’s not clear what they can do’ to fix it: NYT polling analyst
New York Times polling analyst Nate Cohn took stock of the first night of the Republican National Convention and came away confused about whether the GOP accomplished its goals -- or even if accomplishing its goals was possible.
Writing on Twitter, Cohn said that the RNC has "a lot of work to do" to rebuild support ahead of the November election, but he warned that "it's also not always clear what they can do" to accomplish that.
"I'm reminded of the scene in 'Apollo 13,' when the flight director asks after the explosion: 'Let's look at this from the standpoint of status. What do we got on the spacecraft that's good?'" he writes. "At least on the numbers, they don't have many good answers to that question."