‘Morals of a rabid hamster’: GOP’s Jim Jordan slammed for ‘unhinged attack on our democratic elections’ at DeJoy hearing

During a question and answer hearing with Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) tried to flip the script on Democrats regarding their accusations that President Trump is undermining the Postal Service in an effort to slow down mail-in voting, claiming that the actual conspiracy is being perpetuated by the Democrats.

“I think they know that on election night Trump’s gonna win,” Jordan said, adding that Democrats’ strategy is to “keep counting.”

“And they’re willing to go after a guy like you (DeJoy) who has served our country, served his community, helps kids with their education, amazing record in business, they’re willing to go after you, and you’ve been in the job 70 days and everything you’ve testified is nothing new — same thing has been done by other postmaster generals — yet they’re coming after you, because that’s how much they want to get this president,” Jordan said.

As usual, Jordan’s critics on Twitter pounced.

Jim Jordan just told us what is coming: Trump's people will vote at the polls and he will declare a victory on election night-when the mail votes from Biden keep coming, he will claim Dems are "stealing the election." Jordan just spelled it all out. pic.twitter.com/FvwVCsq5Vn — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) August 24, 2020

Jim Jordan has the morals of a rabid hamster and the intelligence of a dead rat. @Jim_Jordan https://t.co/btHqjqFchE — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) August 24, 2020

Why is everything with the GOP a hoax first until it isn’t? @Jim_Jordan we’re not stupid. At some point the lies have to stop. On another note, buy a new tie. — Regina Marston for Congress – CA 42 in 2022 (@Marston4ca42) August 24, 2020

Hope you heard what @Jim_Jordan just said. He just confirmed the plan that I've told you Trump has for election day. ALL of his people are going to vote ELECTION DAY IN PERSON & then TRUMP WILL DECLARE VICTORY & claim the mail in ballots are all FAKE. PLEASE VOTE IN PERSON!!! — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) August 24, 2020

Jim Jordan started his comments by saying that Democratic primaries took weeks to determine a winner earlier this year and now he’s yammering that if there are delays in the fall that’s a crazy Democrat conspiracy to slow down results? Does this make sense to anyone? — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) August 24, 2020

Jim Jordan goes there: suggesting ballots that are not counted "on election night" should not be counted at all. Jordan would deprive millions of Americans from voting. A wild and unhinged attack on our democratic elections — from the top Republican on the Judiciary Committee. https://t.co/0nbYHeY8dd — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) August 24, 2020

.@Jim_Jordan is on television now. He has never accounted for the abuse of over 100 students on his watch. Shameful that Ohio has sent this man to Congress. — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) August 24, 2020

Whenever I see pervert Jim Jordan on my tv screen, I mute him, then I remind everyone he’s the scum who allowed, enabled, ignored warnings of, covered up and lied about mass sexual abuse of many male student athletes under his watch at Ohio State. Moving on. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) August 24, 2020

Ohioans have been attacked as much by this postal interference as anyone. It violates Ohio law. The USPS wrote a letter to the Sec. of State saying there were problems. Yet Jim Jordan says it's not happening. Please, friends in Ohio and elsewhere. Support @ShannonFreshour https://t.co/n2cXH5Xv1w — David Pepper (@DavidPepper) August 24, 2020

How to Jim Jordan: *assert an irrelevant premise. *refute irrelevant premise. *talk loud. *talk fast. *unnecessary voice inflection. *lead the witness. *rattle off numbers in descending order. *lie with impunity. — DeMarcus 🛹 (@semperdiced) August 24, 2020