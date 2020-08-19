‘More bonkers than usual’: Trump buried in scorn for latest ‘pathetic’ press conference

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump gave a new press conference, during which he refused to disavow QAnon after being told what it was, and doubled down on his call to boycott Goodyear tires for discouraging political attire at work.

Commenters on social media laid into the president’s latest performance.

Time to remember the location of the nearest shelter. — Carlos Hidalgo (@carloshidalgo) August 19, 2020

Trump refuses to denounce one of the most toxic and dangerous conspiracies in America. He embraces QAnon's support for him. He was told part of their belief system and he didn't reject it. This is the leader of the Republican Party. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 19, 2020

I can’t wait till the day 45 is just a sad little blur of a horrible nightmare that slithers into the abyss of nothingness and can be considered nothing but a dreary freakish what once was. — Dennis (@WeHo_1985) August 19, 2020

I'm watching Trump's presser now so you don't have to. He looks pathetic and furious. He must know President Obama is gonna call him out by name for all of his failures tonight. Good. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) August 19, 2020

Trump presser was pretty wild tonight. This about sums it up https://t.co/G9qSB8uoSt — Cowgirl Warrior Poet 😷 עדינה (@CowgirlWarrior) August 19, 2020

I'm literally sitting here with my mouth open. WTF did I just listen to? I am so fucking embarrassed for our country. Dear Lord, PLEASE SAVE US #trumppresser — A̷n̷g̷e̷l̷ S̷n̷y̷d̷e̷r̷🌊 (@AngelSnyder2422) August 19, 2020

This Trump presser is more bonkers than usual…legitimately wondering if someone spiked my orange juice with LSD. Is the President of the United States actually talking about how great QAnon is? — Sarah Rumpf (@rumpfshaker) August 19, 2020

Jesus christ that presser was insane highlights include invisible planes, peace in the middle east has been achieved & the scary one apparently he uped the American nuclear arsenal & New Zealand is riddled with #COVID19. #nzpol #trump — LC Kendrick (@CraigKendricknz) August 19, 2020

Trumps presser is totally unhinged. Too crazy to explain. Watch it. — mommahojo (@JHajosy) August 19, 2020

— incredible presser from Trump!!— unfocused, unfit – has left me feeling sick in the head !-I wonder if America feels like this too?-the President is the virus!! — Ostell (@Ostell1) August 19, 2020

Trump was coming down from his meds at this presser, boy howdy — Hunnebrown (@Hunnebrown1) August 19, 2020