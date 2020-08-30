More than 1,000 students at University of Alabama contract coronavirus in 2 weeks
More than 1,000 University of Alabama students have tested positive for coronavirus since returning to campus two weeks ago.Only nine university employees have contracted the virus in that time frame, according to the university’s coronavirus dashboard.Classes began at the university Aug. 19, and 562 students tested positive in the first week. Another 481 joined them during the second week.About 38,000 undergraduate students attended Alabama’s flagship campus in Tuscaloosa, meaning more than 2.5% of the entire student body has tested positive for coronavirus. Bars in the city were ordered to c…
‘Troubling’: Experts fear Trump’s ‘October surprise’ could hurt America’s public health ‘for generations to come’
Public health experts on Saturday decried the Food and Drug Administration's "troubling" approval of a Covid-19 treatment which has not been proven to help patients who are severely ill with the disease.
The FDA expanded its emergency authorization on remdesivir on Friday evening, allowing its use for all patients who are hospitalized with Covid-19. Previously, the drug had been approved—and shown to benefit—only patients who are not ill enough to require the use of a ventilator.
FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn claimed that "the data show that this treatment has the potential to help even more hospitalized patients who are suffering from the effects of this devastating virus," but epidemiologists and other experts pushed back.
Florida report shows hundreds test positive for COVID-19 at state schools in August
MIAMI — The Florida Department of Health accidentally released a report on COVID-19 outbreaks at schools across the state — from daycare centers to colleges — and found that nearly 900 students and staffers had tested positive during a two-week period in August as schools had just begun or readied to reopen.State officials published the six-page draft online on Monday, but then quickly wiped it away a day later. The Miami Herald obtained a copy before it disappeared.Florida International University infectious disease epidemiologist Dr. Mary Jo Trepka said the detailed data were one of the most... (more…)
