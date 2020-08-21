Morning Joe brutally rips apart ‘the lunacy’ of Trump’s ‘bizarre’ Scranton speech
On Friday morning, MSNBC host Joe Scarborough shared a clip of Donald Trump’s speech in Scranton on Thursday — then proceeded to accuse the president of lying while describing the entire speech as “lunacy.”
The “Morning Joe” co-host got right to the point after shaking his head over the president’s comments.
“I just have to correct a couple of things here,” he began. “First of all, Donald Trump, you can talk about the lunacy of it all. The lie that he opposed the war in Iraq when that’s just a lie. You know, he of course tries to have it both ways. He talks back and forth, but in his 2000 book, he talked about maybe needing to go in and attack Iraq because of their nuclear program; wrote that in his book which he can’t escape from.”
“The day after the invasion he talked about how Iraq was a tremendous military success. and later in the year, in December of 2003, he said, we’re there, we need to stay there, we need to win the war,” Scarborough continued. “So yeah, there was — in between all the bizarre rantings about mosquitos and sharks, there is a fact check that he keeps lying about being against the war in Iraq.”
Watch below:
Boy bonds with Biden at Democratic convention over their stutters
The scene-stealer at Thursday's Democratic convention was not a politician or Hollywood A-lister, but a 13-year-old boy whose stutter has substantially improved through the help of the man at the center of the gathering itself: Joe Biden.
Brayden Harrington said in a touching video aired on the event's final night that he had met Biden while the candidate with blue-collar roots campaigned in New Hampshire earlier this year.
"Without Joe Biden, I wouldn't be talking to you today," the young boy wearing braces and a wide smile explained.
Susan Collins helped cripple the USPS: Now Maine farmers are getting dead baby chicks in the mail
Maine farmers have blamed recent changes at the U.S. Postal Service after receiving thousands of dead baby chicks due to shipping delays. The state's postal workers blamed the slowdown on a bill championed by Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, that "weakened the Postal Service" — and faces a tough re-election battle this fall.
This article first appeared in Salon.
At least 4,800 chicks shipped to Maine farmers through the USPS have arrived dead in recent weeks, the Portland Press Herald reported."It's one more of the consequences of this disorganization, this sort of chaos they've created at the post office and nobody thought through when they were thinking of slowing down the mail," Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-Maine, told the newspaper. "This is a system that's always worked before and it's worked very well until these changes started being made."