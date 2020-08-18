Morning Joe’s Mika buries Jared Kushner for touting COVID success while the bodies pile up
“Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski lambasted White House senior advisor Jared Kushner on Tuesday morning for boasting on CNN on Monday that the Donald Trump administration has the coronavirus pandemic well in hand and things are looking up.
Contrasting a clip from the Democratic National Convention where Kristin Urquiza told a national audience, “I’m one of the many who has lost a loved one to COVID. My dad, Mark Anthony Urquiza, should be here today, but he isn’t … My dad was a healthy 65-year-old. His only preexisting condition was trusting Donald Trump, and for that, he paid with his life,” with a clip of Kushner speaking with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, the MSNBC host could barely contain her disgust.
“Wow,” she began after silently staring at her monitor. “Jared Kushner just completely rewriting how they responded to the pandemic, which was to not take it seriously and say it was going to go away and to not mobilize the Defense Production Act and get testing nationalized for the people and do contact tracing and do what other countries did to bring the numbers down so kids could go back to school.”
“And at 170,000 dead that’s not good news,” she continued. “That from the guy who said on national television months ago by July ‘we’ll be rocking and rolling again.’ If this is rocking and rolling, I don’t know what good news looks like because this is not good and we are headed in the wrong direction.”
Watch below:
2020 Election
‘She ended you’: Internet piles on Trump for snarling tweet aimed at Michelle Obama
Donald Trump went there on Tuesday morning, attacking former first lady Michelle Obama who closed the first night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention to wild praise for her speech -- including from Fox News personalities.
Responding to the popular first lady, that president condescendingly wrote, "Somebody please explain to Michelle Obama that Donald J. Trump would not be here, in the beautiful White House, if it weren’t for the job done by your husband, Barack Obama,” after three years of mostly avoiding addressing a woman who is considered one of the most popular personalities in America.
2020 Election
DeJoy donated big to GOP senators up for re-election — they’re still silent on USPS
Recently appointed Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a top donor to Donald Trump and until earlier this year the head fundraiser for the Republican National Convention, has given tens of thousands of dollars to Republican Senators up for re-election this November, according to Federal Election Commission records reviewed by Salon.
This article first appeared in Salon.
2020 Election
Michelle Obama gave ‘elegant but epic shade’ during ‘absolutely riveting’ DNC Convention speech: MSNBC panel
Michelle Obama gave a widely praised address to the Democratic National Committee Convention on Monday night.
Following her speech, MSNBC anchors Rachel Maddow, Nicolle Wallace and Joy Reid were all impressed by the address.
"I would just like to see that Michelle Obama speech all over again," Maddow said. "She is absolutely riveting, as is this format in some ways."
"She delivered epic shade. 'It is what it is' was the line that Donald Trump had about deaths, and every single death, every single American life lost in this pandemic is the destruction of an entire family unit, of a universe, of a community, of a school if it was a teacher, of a hospital if it was a doctor."