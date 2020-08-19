Most Latinos haven’t heard from Biden or Trump campaigns about voting: poll
MIAMI — Despite highly publicized efforts by Democrats and Republicans to win over Hispanic voters, a new national and swing states poll has found that a majority of Florida’s Hispanic voters have yet to be contacted about the November election.Released Monday, the poll by Latino Decisions found that just 40% of Florida’s Hispanics have heard from political organizations about voting or registering to vote in the upcoming election. Nationally, the numbers are even lower, with just 34% of Latino adults having heard from the Republican or Democratic parties, or from the nonpartisan civic organiz…
2020 Election
Trump’s incessant golf vacations transformed to highlight all of his failed promises in damning new ad
President Donald Trump in 2016 promised that, unlike former President Barack Obama, he would be too busy working as president to go golfing.
In reality, Trump has gone golfing far more often during his first term than Obama did over the same period of time, and a new ad from the progressive Meidas Touch super PAC uses Trump's golf addiction to show how he's failed to keep multiple promises made during the 2016 campaign.
2020 Election
Former USPS leader from Texas says Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is ‘destroying confidence’ in the postal service
Carolyn Lewis, a former USPS Board of Governors chair, said she has been disturbed by reports of cost-cutting measures and concerns that the mail service will not be able to handle an influx of mailed-in ballots.
A former high-ranking official who previously oversaw the leadership of the U.S. Postal Service said Tuesday that while she applauds Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s latest commitment to delay proposed changes to mail services, she is still worried about the impact on mail-in voting this November.
2020 Election
Trump dropped into Iowa — and didn’t even try to understand the devastation
Amid the rubble of uprooted trees and fallen power lines, my teenage son set up his climate strike protest last Friday for the 79th consecutive week, holding up a wobbly handmade sign: "Wake up, Iowa. Climate action plan now."
We were still without electricity or internet on Friday morning, four days into riding out the aftermath of the hurricane-level "derecho" storm that devastated a 770-mile swath of the heartland from South Dakota to Ohio, and left a million residents without power, along with widespread damage.