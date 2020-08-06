MSNBC convenes panel of white Republicans who say Biden shouldn’t pick ‘divisive’ VP

MSNBC talked to a panel of white Republican voters this who said that they won’t vote for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden if he picks a “divisive” woman to be vice president.

One member of the panel told correspondent Dasha Burns that he is “politically homeless” because of President Donald Trump.

“These are Republicans that feel lost in the current Republican Party,” Burns explained. “And they are considering voting for Joe Biden.”

“I have a very hard time — as much as I don’t want to vote for Trump — voting for Biden if he were to nominate somebody of have somebody to be his running mate who is extremely divisive,” Hal Ostrow said.

Ostrow explained that he could accept Susan Rice as vice president although he does not agree with her.

Another Republican voter told Burns that she prefers Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as Biden’s running mate.

“It’s sounds like for you all, it’s not necessarily about who it should be but who it shouldn’t be,” Burns observed, “to not scare off voters like yourself.”

“Unfortunately,” Ostrow agreed.

“Yes!” another panelist volunteered.

MSNBC ended the segment before asking the white Republican voters which potential vice presidential picks they would oppose.

The segment did not go over well on social media, where commenters accused MSNBC of catering to white Republicans.

“Why @msnbc is obsessed with this crew is a mystery,” Michael Salfino wrote.

“Just watched an MSNBC political reporter sit down with two Republican white men in Michigan who claim they’d be open to voting for Biden as long as he didn’t pick a running mate that was ‘divisive.,'” Dan Przygoda complained. “We know what this is code for. Do you think the reporter called them out on this?”

Watch the video and read the tweets below.

Um, Trump voters looking for a new home? Kiss our ass. Why @msnbc is obsessed with this crew is a mystery. — Michael Salfino (@MichaelSalfino) August 6, 2020

Them Michigan voters on MSNBC looking awfully precious right now — T K (@Gnosti_heretic) August 6, 2020

Dear God, @MSNBC is interviewing voters in Michigan (all white), who say they won't be able to vote for Biden unless they like the VP choice. None of the people he chooses will be okay. I predict we will have a week of gnashing of teeth and angry people paraded on TV. 😡😡 — Laura McGinnis (@TxsleuthUSA) August 6, 2020

I am OVER these bs @MSNBC chats with “homeless republican voters” and random groups of people who put this 🤡 in office. Stop it. No shade to @DashaBurns for doing her job, but spare me. Get out there and talk to other ppl. They’ve done this since 2016 and it’s old now. 🛑 — itstheRoc (@getglam_tam) August 6, 2020

Gee, @msnbc, thanks for having a focus group of white, Michigan Republicans. Special thanks for ignoring how low turnout among blacks was decisive in Michigan in 2016 and not bothering to talk to any black folks. — Neal Draznin (@draznnl) August 6, 2020

Just watched an MSNBC political reporter sit down with two Republican white men in Michigan who claim they’d be open to voting for Biden as long as he didn’t pick a running mate that was “divisive.”

We know what this is code for. Do you think the reporter called them out on this? — Dan Przygoda (@dprzygoda) August 6, 2020

If you’re waiting for Biden to pick his VP, before commuting to vote got him, you’re part of the problem. And hey, MSM, I don’t want to hear grom these people. Interview important tomorrow people. @MSNBC — Sara (@SaraColpitts) August 6, 2020