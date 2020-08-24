MSNBC historian buries Trump’s GOP: ‘Nepotism and narcissism wrapped up in nationalism’
MSNBC’s Jon Meacham said the stark differences between the Democratic and Republican parties will be on display this week at the GOP convention.
The Republican National Convention begins Monday as a hybrid virtual and in-person event due to the coronavirus, and the presidential historian told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that he dreads what’s coming.
“There are perennial forces of nativism, nationalism, tribalism, people confronted by chaos, confronted by what they see as chaos or a shifting world respond viscerally,” Meacham said, “and one of the projects of the Enlightenment and one of the projects of America, however flawed in the beginning, was that visceral passion, that fear of the other — of some changing circumstance in which you would feel dislocated that that passion — could, in fact, be managed by reason.”
“By understanding that, in fact, democracies work when more people have a stake in them,” he added. “Prosperity is essential to the survival of democracy, the rule of law, religious tolerance and liberty. That’s what reason gave us as they examined the human experience.”
But he said a Republican Party that has completely surrendered to President Donald Trump and his conspiracy theories could no longer be considered a reasonable or rational force.
“We’re about to see a convention that is this fascinating combination of nepotism and narcissism wrapped up in nationalism,” Meaham said, “and I think the choice couldn’t be clearer, right? Last week was about you, this week is going to be about them. So who do you want in charge of your affairs?”
RNC kicks off with prayer calling Trump one of ‘the many gifts that God has bestowed upon us’
The Republican National Convention began on Monday with a prayer thanking God for President Donald Trump.
"I am a Catholic Donald Trump Republican," Vermont Delegate Jay Shepard began. "And by the grace of God, an American, so let us pray."
"Thank you, oh Lord, for all the gifts that you provide us," he continued. "Not because we deserve them, but solely through your grace and mercy. Let us acknowledge the many gifts that God has bestowed upon us, starting with the president and vice president that reflect the values of our Founding Fathers and are willing to fight for those values, starting with life, knowing that all life is precious, from conception to natural death. There's no choice but to fight for the unborn."
CNN medical expert blows a huge hole in Trump’s plasma pitch
According to CNN senior medical expert Elizabeth Cohen, Donald Trump's much-heralded announcement to allow the use of convalescent plasma in the treatment of COVID-19 is rife with problems and needs much more extensive research before doctors move forward with it.
Speaking with host Jim Sciutto, Cohen -- whose view of the therapy was echoed afterward by Dr. Richard Besser who once headed the CDC -- explained in simple terms the problematic nature of Trump's proposal.
"Jim, what the studies show is that, while this might work, we don't know if it works, and what the studies really show is that the Trump administration is cherry-picking data to make this treatment look better than it might actually be," she began. "I'm going to get nerdy, but here it is: they chose a death rate what happens seven days out after treating people, that's okay but why not look 30 days out? The seven-day death rate looks better! It's a better number so they chose that one, when they should have chosen the 30-day one, so let's take a look at what the actual numbers show."
Pence spent four years as Trump’s right hand — only to get thrown under the bus for coronavirus: analysis
On Monday, The Washington Post profiled how Vice President Mike Pence set himself up as President Donald Trump's most loyal and devoted disciple — only to be thrown under the bus when the president needed someone to blame for the failure of his administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
"Like many who served in Congress alongside the late John Lewis, then-Rep. Mike Pence made a pilgrimage to Selma, Ala., in 2010 to commemorate the 45th anniversary of "Bloody Sunday,'" wrote Ashley Parker, Josh Dawsey, and Philip Rucker. "But when Lewis died last month of pancreatic cancer at 80, Pence, now vice president, held off on issuing a public comment on the civil rights hero’s passing. President Trump was no fan of the late congressman and openly complained about Lewis’s refusal to attend his inauguration."