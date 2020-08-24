MSNBC panel ridicules Donald Trump giving Fox News a ‘nonsense’ list of things he did since being elected

A panel of MSNBC commentators and political analysts couldn’t help but ridicule President Donald Trump for his new claim that he has done more in his first term than he promised, touting the “Space Force.”
“I would strengthen what we have done and do new things,” Trump told Fox News’ Steve Hilton in a Sunday interview. “Space Force, as an example, I have done more — I have an interesting distinction, and actually sort of a bad person in terms of doesn’t like Republicans or me said Trump is whether you like him or not, he’s done more than he said he was going to do, like, I never mentioned Space Force, that campaign, and we did Space Force, and I never mentioned a lot of things.”
“We did space force, apparently,” said MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace.
“Space Force. Wow. And he also ‘built the wall,” said Republican Elise Jordan using air quotes.
“It just is mind-blowing that Donald Trump consistently cannot answer this simple question of what he is going to do in a second term,” she continued. “Sean Hannity gave him, I believe, three tries at it, and friendly commentators have asked him the question. And yet he just veers into absolute nonsense and only provides more fodder for his critics who say he’s only in office for himself, which is clearly and demonstrably the truth at this point. Donald Trump is operating for his personal interests and not the national interests, and his primary interest is his ego and feeding and fueling the narcissism, as his niece, Mary, wrote in her excellent book.”
See the discussion below:
On Monday, Republican Voters Against Trump dropped a new ad featuring Miles Taylor, a former Homeland Security chief of staff in the Trump administration who recently came out in support of Joe Biden.
"I served as the chief of staff of the Department of Homeland Security under the Donald Trump administration, and it was my job to help the Department of Homeland Security to keep our country safe," said Taylor. "What we saw was terrifying."
"The president told us to stop giving money to people whose houses had burned down because California didn't support him," said Taylor. "He said he wanted to have a deliberate policy of ripping children away from their parents. He was unfocused, undisciplined. I have to support Joe Biden for president."
While defending his leadership of the Post Office during a hearing this Monday, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy was grilled by Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) on various details on the agency, some of which he didn't know the answers to.
"I'll submit that I know very little about a postage stamp," DeJoy said at one point during Porter's questioning.
"I'm concerned about your understanding of this agency," Porter told him. "And I'm particularly concerned about it, because you started taking very decisive action when you became Postmaster General. You started directing the unplugging and destroying of machines, changing of employee procedures, and locking of collection boxes. As a professor, I've always told my students that one of the most important rules in life is to read the instructions. Did you actually read and independently analyze the major overhaul plans before you ordered them to take effect?"