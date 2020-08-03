Quantcast
Connect with us

MSNBC’s ‘demotion’ of ‘feckless’ Chuck Todd celebrated: ‘Hurray! More Nicolle, less Chuck’

Published

4 mins ago

on

- Commentary

MSNBC host Chuck Todd was moved to an earlier timeslot where his show, “Meet the Press Daily,” will likely earn lower ratings. Meanwhile, Nicolle Wallace seems to have been promoted to a two-hour timeslot leading into primetime.

Wallace, who has extensive experience in Washington, previously served in George W. Bush’s White House until abandoning the GOP as the era of Trump came to power.

ADVERTISEMENT

Todd has made several missteps where he’s been unwilling to press GOP leaders who lie openly and obviously on camera.

The staff change was a welcome one to those online who have called on MSNBC to be more open to women and people of color serving as show hosts. Weekend host Joy Reid was passed over previously when there were calls for MSNBC to add a Black host. Finally, she has been added to the prime-time lineup with her show “The Reidout.”

The Todd move is another case where it seems MSNBC is willing to listen to demands from viewers.

See the comments below:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

MSNBC’s ‘demotion’ of ‘feckless’ Chuck Todd celebrated: ‘Hurray! More Nicolle, less Chuck’

Published

4 mins ago

on

August 3, 2020

By

MSNBC host Chuck Todd was moved to an earlier timeslot where his show, "Meet the Press Daily," will likely earn lower ratings. Meanwhile, Nicolle Wallace seems to have been promoted to a two-hour timeslot leading into primetime.

Wallace, who has extensive experience in Washington, previously served in George W. Bush's White House until abandoning the GOP as the era of Trump came to power.

Todd has made several missteps where he's been unwilling to press GOP leaders who lie openly and obviously on camera.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

George Conway blasts ‘blundering cheat’ Trump in new op-ed: ‘His name should live in infamy’

Published

33 mins ago

on

August 3, 2020

By

Prominent conservative attorney George T. Conway III has written yet another Washington Post op-ed blasting President Donald Trump.

"If there’s one thing we know about President Trump, it’s that he lies and he cheats. Endlessly," Conway wrote. "And shamelessly. But still, mostly, incompetently."

"So it should have come as no surprise that Trump finally went where no U.S. president had ever gone before. In a tweet last week, he actually suggested that the country 'Delay the Election.' That trial balloon was a brazen effort to see if he can defraud his way into four more years in the White House," he explained. "And why not try? After all, Trump has managed to swindle his way through life, on matters large and small, essential and trivial."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s ‘delay the election’ tweet laid the groundwork for him and his followers to have an excuse if he loses

Published

39 mins ago

on

August 3, 2020

By

Writing in The New York Times this Monday, Gail Collins and Bret Stephens discuss their contention that President Trump is seeing the writing on the wall regarding the 2020 election, an analysis born from his recent tweet where he suggests delaying the election.

According to Stephens, Trump's tweet is a sign that he knows "in his heart" that he's going to lose in November.

"He’s laying the groundwork not for a coup but for an excuse, both for himself and for his followers," Stephens says. "It creates a mythology to explain defeat, attack Joe Biden and keep the Trump family relevant in the Republican Party. The fact that he’d pull a stunt like this is another reason it’s so important that he lose in a landslide in November."

Continue Reading
 
 