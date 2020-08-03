MSNBC’s ‘demotion’ of ‘feckless’ Chuck Todd celebrated: ‘Hurray! More Nicolle, less Chuck’

MSNBC host Chuck Todd was moved to an earlier timeslot where his show, “Meet the Press Daily,” will likely earn lower ratings. Meanwhile, Nicolle Wallace seems to have been promoted to a two-hour timeslot leading into primetime.

Wallace, who has extensive experience in Washington, previously served in George W. Bush’s White House until abandoning the GOP as the era of Trump came to power.

Todd has made several missteps where he’s been unwilling to press GOP leaders who lie openly and obviously on camera.

The staff change was a welcome one to those online who have called on MSNBC to be more open to women and people of color serving as show hosts. Weekend host Joy Reid was passed over previously when there were calls for MSNBC to add a Black host. Finally, she has been added to the prime-time lineup with her show “The Reidout.”

The Todd move is another case where it seems MSNBC is willing to listen to demands from viewers.

See the comments below:

Happy Less Chuck Todd Day! — Steve Marmel (@Marmel) August 3, 2020

Good news: Chuck Todd got demoted to 1 pm Bad news: Chuck Todd will be on TV at 1 pm — Nico XW (@Nicoxw1) August 3, 2020

Chuck Todd demoted? Look at Gawd. https://t.co/Xtg2wrHpHO — Sasha (@SashaBeauloux) August 3, 2020

We’re getting less Chuck Todd and more Nicole Wallace? Thank the fucking lord! — Santiago Mayer (@santiagomayer_) August 3, 2020

Hey @MSNBC, Although I’m grateful to see Chuck Todd kicked to 1 pm and Nicolle Wallace extended from 4 pm to 6 pm, I’d like to suggest one more change: Fire Chuck Todd since his program adds no substance to any discussion as well as his refusal to challenge lies. It’s time. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) August 3, 2020

Chuck Todd FINALLY DEMOTED lol. His slot will be replaced with the highly deserving Nicole Wallace at 5pm😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊 https://t.co/x5qMS9bp7V — 💛🐝JustGina (@justmeGinaP) August 3, 2020

MSNBC is smart putting Nicolle Wallace and Joy Reid, in their Primetime lineup. Especially women don’t want to see asshole men like Chuck Todd and Chris Matthews asking dumb questions and over talking their guests — Mayday Mindy🌊 (@maydaymindy9) August 3, 2020

MSNBC replacing kicking Chuck Todd out of his primetime slot and replacing him with a smart woman is, honestly, some of the best broadcast journalism-related news I've heard in a while. Nicole Wallace, Joy Reid and Rachel Maddow in primetime is a big statement. — Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) August 3, 2020

In case you wondered if I'm rejoicing at the demotion of Chuck Todd, I am. Also, with Nicolle handling the 4-6pm slot, SHE will be the end of day "Breaking News" voice of MSNBC. — Kim Wexler's Ponytail (@MadisonKittay) August 3, 2020

They should move Chuck Todd to the 5 AM time slot. https://t.co/W2RzsK3038 — Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) August 3, 2020

Upon hearing that Chuck Todd is moving to the 1pm slot, I have just set my alarm to change the channel to CNN at 1pm EST daily. It's the small things. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) August 3, 2020

Looks like Chuck Todd got a demotion and Nicolle Wallace got a promotion. I'm still trying to figure out how a Chuck Todd, a college dropout with zero charisma, ended up climbing through the ranks of MSNBC so fast to begin with. — Kara Calavera (@KaraCalavera) August 3, 2020

Chuck Todd is moving to the 1:00 PM slot? Make no mistake, this is Cesar Conde telling Todd that it's probably in his best interest to start looking for a new job. — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) August 3, 2020

OMG I am *so* excited about this! @NicolleDWallace's "Deadline Whitehouse" is the only cable news show I regularly watch and I've always wished it was longer. And Chuck Todd is…ugh. Let's just say streaming is a great format for him. https://t.co/fmpPUJSqZb — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) August 3, 2020

Wallace or Maddow would be excellent at Meet the Press. I have no idea why they put chuck in there. Aside from fact he's a white dude — T. Fisher King (@T_FisherKing) August 3, 2020

Chuck Todd has been demoted. Thank the lord. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) August 3, 2020

I fucking hate Chuck Todd and I love love love Nicolle Wallace. Now that Chuck is moving to 1PM I will be using that hour to shower, shit and shave!

Bammm I’m good! — Mayday Mindy🌊 (@maydaymindy9) August 3, 2020

Chuck Todd moved to 1pm when no one is watching is excellent news. Nicolle for 2 hours is better news. https://t.co/xfDQBOrB1k — Florida Chris (@chrislongview) August 3, 2020

While we’re demoting Chuck Todd, can he please never moderate a debate ever again? I vote for @JoyAnnReid, who never gets the opportunity. https://t.co/TqGIo5eknS — Rachel R. Gonzalez (@RachelRGonzalez) August 3, 2020

You want Chuck Todd’s job done right, give it to a busy working Mom. @NicolleDWallace, take a bow. 💰 — Tim O'Donnell (@TimODee16) August 3, 2020

Chuck Todd was too ambitious https://t.co/yPq1cbd6Cz — President Kamala’s Hand (STILL) (@DearDean22) August 3, 2020

Chuck Todd demoted? Somebody at @MSNBC finally got a clue. — Ann-Marie Poli (@annmariepoli) August 3, 2020

1am is where Chuck Todd belongs. https://t.co/KakoEO2OFO — Molotovsky 🥀 (@GriffTheImpaler) August 3, 2020