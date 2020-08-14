MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch bluntly explains the only reason Trump still has followers
During his Friday morning appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Donny Deutsch was asked how it is that Donald Trump still has the trust of one-third of Americans, which led the regular contributor to flatly state that they are racists.
Speaking with “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski, who questioned the honor of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for standing by while the president tries to steal the election, Deutsch was asked to explain the fealty to a president who has presided over a botched health crisis that has resulted in over 165,000 deaths and a collapsing economy.
“Are they under a spell?” Brzezinski asked.
“First let me answer the question you asked me last time because I’m outraged over this Post Office thing,” Deutsch began. “How do one in three Americans still believe this man about anything — the answer is one thing: one in three Americans are racists.”
“One in three Americans are terrified that by 2040 this country is not going to be majority white,” he added. “That the black man or brown man or yellow man or woman are going to come and take their jobs and take away their suburbs. [It’s] no coincidence yesterday Trump brought up Kamala Harris and the birtherism — that’s the explanation. You can’t bring up the economy anymore. One in three Americans are racist in this country and, as far as the other question about Pompeo and the other people, they are cowards.”
Watch below:
2020 Election
MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch bluntly explains the only reason Trump still has followers
During his Friday morning appearance on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," Donny Deutsch was asked how it is that Donald Trump still has the trust of one-third of Americans, which led the regular contributor to flatly state they are racists who have found a person who speaks their language in the president.
Speaking with "Morning Joe" co-host Mika Brzezinski, who questioned the honor of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for standing by while the president tries to steal the election, Deutsch was asked to explain the fealty to a president who has presided over a botched health crisis that has resulted in over 165,000 deaths and a collapsing economy.
2020 Election
Morning Joe’s Mika cuts off clip of Trump’s lying and launches epic attack on ‘stupid pathetic’ president
MSNBC "Morning Joe" co-host Mika Brzezinski abruptly cut off a clip of Donald Trump discussing testing and wearing masks during the coronavirus pandemic, calling his words nothing more than lies, before she went off on a frank rant calling the president "stupid and pathetic" before adding he is responsible for countless U.S. deaths.
Not long after the clip began running, the host cut in, saying in disgust, "Just get out of this. I mean, this is the president who just lied four times in a row and I just cut it short because we don't need to hear him lying."
2020 Election
‘Nightmare scenario’: Conservative paints frightening portrait of Trump and Barr stealing the election
With Donald Trump doing everything he can to disrupt mail-in voting before the November election, conservative Matt Lewis suggested the country could be faced with a "nightmare scenario" where the media calls the election for the sitting president before all the ballots are tallied, setting the stage for the president to refuse to step aside.
In his column for the Daily Beast, Lewis noted that the president's attacks on mail-in votes could backfire by discouraging older voters who might support him from participating and that Biden will likely be the recipient of the majority of those votes.