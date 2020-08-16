Quantcast
MyPillow guy gets Trump to trade in his advocacy for hydroxychloroquine for a flower oil to cure COVID-19

Published

1 min ago

on

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell (screen grab)

President Donald Trump has come up with another cure to the coronavirus pandemic. According to Axios, Trump thinks that the oil from a flower could help save people.

“Trump has expressed enthusiasm for the Food and Drug Administration to approve an extract from the oleander plant as a dietary supplement to cure COVID-19, despite lack of proof that it works,” said Axios in the Sunday report.

According to the report, Trump got the idea from an Oval Office meeting with the My Pillow guy and Dr. Ben Carson, a brain surgeon who runs the Department of Housing and Urban Development. MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell owns a financial stake in the country using the flower oil.

During the meeting, Trump “basically said: …’The FDA should be approving it,'” Lindell told Axios.

The involvement of the Secretary of HUD and MyPillow.com in pushing a dubious product at the highest levels should give Americans no comfort at night about their health and safety during a raging pandemic,” said one of Trump’s own officials about the meeting.

When asked by Carson was even involved in the meeting, much less pitching a botanical extract as a miracle cure, his office said he’s on the coronavirus task force.

Read the full report at Axios.

