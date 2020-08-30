NBA owner Mark Cuban taunts Trump fans after trolling the president
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban took to Twitter on Saturday night to troll Donald Trump who has attacked the NBA over its stance on Black Lives Matter — then took a dig at the president’s rabid fans on the social media platform who attempted to complain.
Earlier in the week, the president was asked about the NBA canceling games over the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha by a police officer who pumped seven bullets into his back as he tried to get into his car.
According to Trump, “I don’t know much about the NBA protest. I know their ratings have been very bad, because I think people are a little tired of the NBA frankly. But I don’t know too much about the protest, but I know their ratings have been very bad, and that’s unfortunate. They’ve become like a political organization, and that’s not a good thing. I don’t think that’s a good thing for sports or the country.”
On Friday, Cuban threw his support behind the players and took a shot at the president by tweeting, “In 25 yrs when 2020 is reviewed in history classes, no one will discuss the cable-news shows, the President’s or anyone’s tweets. Students will learn who among us stood up for what is Just, Right and Fair. I’m proud the @NBA and our players will be central to that conversation.”
As NBA play began on Saturday night, the billionaire owner of the Texas team took a veiled swipe at Trump by tweeting, “Who’s watching the @nba with me tonight ! Great games so far !!!”
Unknown to Trump fans, Cuban uses a new Twitter feature that blocks all comments which meant that their attacks and responses to his tweet failed to show up on his feed which is followed by close to eight million fans.
Adding insult to injury, Cuban tweeted: “Watching the @realDonaldTrump supporting elitists go crazy because I’m not allowing comments is hilarious.”
He later added, “When you don’t allow comments, all the trolls and bots with 3 followers that tried to get seen in mentions now can only tweet to their 3 followers,. I highly recommend using this feature.”
You can see the tweets below:
In 25 yrs when 2020 is reviewed in history classes, no one will discuss the cable-news shows, the President’s or anyone’s tweets. Students will learn who among us stood up for what is Just, Right and Fair. I’m proud the @NBA and our players will be central to that conversation
— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) August 29, 2020
Who’s watching the @nba with me tonight ! Great games so far !!!
— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) August 29, 2020
@Twitter just got so much better. When you dont allow comments, all the trolls and bots with 3 followers that tried to get seen in mentions now can only tweet to their 3 followers 😂. I highly recommend using this feature. Thank you @jack
— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) August 30, 2020
2020 Election
Trump supporters have already launched a smear campaign against Dr. Jill Biden: report
According to a report at the Daily Beast, conservative supporters of Donald Trump have wasted no time going after Dr. Jill Biden, wife of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, with Fox News personality Laura Ingraham jumping into the fray.
In a deep dive documenting the sexist and racist attacks on Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) who has joined the former vice president as his running mate on the 2020 ballot, the report notes that Biden's wife, an educator, is not being spared from a conservative smear campaign.
2020 Election
DHS chief refuses to condemn violent Trump supporters under grilling by CBS host: ‘So you endorse this?’
Department of Homeland acting Security Secretary Chad Wolf on Sunday declined to condemn Trump supporters who have instigated or incited violence at Black Lives Matter protests around the country.
During an interview on CBS, host Margaret Brennan noted that President Donald Trump has tweeted praise for supporters who have staged counter-protests against Black Lives Matter in cities like Portland.
"Will the Trump administration ask for everyone -- including those pro-Trump supporters -- to pull back?" Brennan wondered.
"Well, we've been asking Portland to do their job really for over three months now," Wolf replied.
2020 Election
Anger grows at GOP over economic pain: ‘I blame Mitch McConnell the most’
With jobless Americans growing increasingly desperate and furious at congressional Republicans for skipping town for summer recess without approving Covid-19 relief, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday ripped the Trump White House for "abandoning" tens of millions of workers and children after her brief conversation with White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows yielded zero progress.