NBA owner Mark Cuban taunts Trump fans after trolling the president

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban took to Twitter on Saturday night to troll Donald Trump who has attacked the NBA over its stance on Black Lives Matter — then took a dig at the president’s rabid fans on the social media platform who attempted to complain.

Earlier in the week, the president was asked about the NBA canceling games over the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha by a police officer who pumped seven bullets into his back as he tried to get into his car.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Trump, “I don’t know much about the NBA protest. I know their ratings have been very bad, because I think people are a little tired of the NBA frankly. But I don’t know too much about the protest, but I know their ratings have been very bad, and that’s unfortunate. They’ve become like a political organization, and that’s not a good thing. I don’t think that’s a good thing for sports or the country.”

On Friday, Cuban threw his support behind the players and took a shot at the president by tweeting, “In 25 yrs when 2020 is reviewed in history classes, no one will discuss the cable-news shows, the President’s or anyone’s tweets. Students will learn who among us stood up for what is Just, Right and Fair. I’m proud the @NBA and our players will be central to that conversation.”

As NBA play began on Saturday night, the billionaire owner of the Texas team took a veiled swipe at Trump by tweeting, “Who’s watching the @nba with me tonight ! Great games so far !!!”

Unknown to Trump fans, Cuban uses a new Twitter feature that blocks all comments which meant that their attacks and responses to his tweet failed to show up on his feed which is followed by close to eight million fans.

Adding insult to injury, Cuban tweeted: “Watching the @realDonaldTrump supporting elitists go crazy because I’m not allowing comments is hilarious.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He later added, “When you don’t allow comments, all the trolls and bots with 3 followers that tried to get seen in mentions now can only tweet to their 3 followers,. I highly recommend using this feature.”

You can see the tweets below:

In 25 yrs when 2020 is reviewed in history classes, no one will discuss the cable-news shows, the President’s or anyone’s tweets. Students will learn who among us stood up for what is Just, Right and Fair. I’m proud the @NBA and our players will be central to that conversation — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) August 29, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Who’s watching the @nba with me tonight ! Great games so far !!! — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) August 29, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT