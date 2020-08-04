Quantcast
Connect with us

Neil Young takes legal action against Trump’s campaign for swiping his music

Published

1 min ago

on

Rock legend Neil Young announced plans to sue President Donald Trump for using songs without permission at campaign events.

The musician had asked the Trump campaign to stop playing “Rockin’ In The Free World” — which he first played at an event announcing his candidacy — and other songs from his lengthy career, but Young finally saw enough after federal agents clashed with protesters in Portland and elsewhere, reported Stereogum.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There is a long history to consider and I originally considered it, deciding not to pursue,” Young said last week. “But then President Trump ordered thugs in uniform into our streets. His idea. He ordered this himself. This is all DJT. He told them to wear camouflage, use unmarked vehicles to take people away, innocent people peacefully protesting — their constitutional right as US citizens. Trump’s troopers attacked a NAVY Vet, who was presenting no threat to them, despite their lame excuses.”

The 74-year-old Young posted a copyright infringement complaint on his archival website against the Trump campaign, although it’s not clear the suit has been officially filed yet.

“[The campaign] does not now have, and did not at the time of the Tulsa rally, have a license or Plaintiff’s permission” to play Young’s songs ‘Rockin’ In The Fee World’ and ‘Devil’s Sidewalk,'” the complaint states. “[Young] in good conscience cannot allow his music to be used a ‘theme song’ for a divisive, un-American campaign of ignorance and hate.”

Young intends to seek the maximum amount in statutory damages allowed for “willful copyright infringement.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

The GOP is like ‘a drug gang’ that seeks ‘power for no purpose’: Longtime Republican strategist

Published

20 mins ago

on

August 4, 2020

By

Longtime GOP strategist Stuart Stevens, who is a veteran of multiple Republican presidential campaigns, tells Mother Jones' David Corn that the party he has worked to elect all his life has devolved into something akin to a criminal cartel.

Stevens, who left the GOP in the wake of President Donald Trump's rise, says the party at the moment has no rationalization for existing other than the simple maintenance of its own political power.

"No one asks a cartel, ‘What’s your ideological purpose?’" he explains. "You don’t ask OPEC, ‘What’s your ideology?’ You don’t ask a drug gang, ‘What’s your program?’ The Republicans exist for the pursuit of power for no purpose."

Continue Reading

Activism

‘Bedazzled’ bachelorette partygoer coughs on employee and stomps out after restaurant enforces COVID-19 orders

Published

40 mins ago

on

August 4, 2020

By

A Tennessee restaurant owner wants charges filed against a customer who purposefully coughed on an employee who asked her to wear a mask.

A group of 10 women stomped out of the Mockingbird restaurant Saturday after they were not allowed to pull their tables together to celebrate a bachelorette party, and one of the women endangered the assistant manager in a dispute over face coverings required in public spaces, reported WKRN-TV.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

GOP committee chairman busted sharing personal info of neighbors who are pro-mask

Published

43 mins ago

on

August 4, 2020

By

Arlington County Republican Committee chairman Andrew Loposser was kicked out of a Facebook group for a Virginia neighborhood after posting the personal information of people who complained about businesses that don't enforce social distancing.

“Only part of the snitches in Arlington County,” Loposser wrote in a post, according to a report from The Washington Post. “If y’all want to try to destroy businesses via the health department, we will make sure your name, email, phone numbers and addresses are well known to activists who want to peacefully protest you.”

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image