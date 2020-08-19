‘Never have I had to mention satanic cannibals on the world news’: ABC News’s Jon Karl

ABC’s White House correspondent Jonathan Karl had an awkward moment at work today, when he was forced to say the words “satanic cannibals” on the world network news.

The moment came after President Donald Trump announced from the White House podium that he supports the anti-Semitic conspiracy group known as QAnon. According to the president, he likes them because they like him.

Reporters explained to the president that the group believes that the president is saving the world from a secret satanic cult of cannibals and pedophiles.

“Well, I haven’t heard that. But uh, is that supposed to be a bad thing? Or a good thing? If I can help save the world from problems…” Trump replied. He also said that these are people who “love our country.”

Karl explained that because of Trump’s bizarre connection, he had to report that the president “praised those promoting a fringe and insane conspiracy theory that the FBI has warned poses a potential domestic terror threat.”

See Karl in the video below:

Never before have I had to mention satanic cannibals on @ABCWorldNews, but just minutes before I went on the air tonight, @realDonaldTrump praised those promoting a fringe and insane conspiracy theory that the FBI has warned poses a potential domestic terror threat — pic.twitter.com/sajtR3eppD — jonkarl (@jonkarl) August 20, 2020