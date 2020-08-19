Quantcast
‘Never have I had to mention satanic cannibals on the world news’: ABC News’s Jon Karl

Published

1 min ago

on

ABC’s White House correspondent Jonathan Karl had an awkward moment at work today, when he was forced to say the words “satanic cannibals” on the world network news.

The moment came after President Donald Trump announced from the White House podium that he supports the anti-Semitic conspiracy group known as QAnon. According to the president, he likes them because they like him.

Reporters explained to the president that the group believes that the president is saving the world from a secret satanic cult of cannibals and pedophiles.

“Well, I haven’t heard that. But uh, is that supposed to be a bad thing? Or a good thing? If I can help save the world from problems…” Trump replied. He also said that these are people who “love our country.”

Karl explained that because of Trump’s bizarre connection, he had to report that the president “praised those promoting a fringe and insane conspiracy theory that the FBI has warned poses a potential domestic terror threat.”

See Karl in the video below:

BUSTED: GOP senator’s ad on reopening schools uses video of ‘class’ in former Soviet state — where COVID is scarce

Published

8 mins ago

on

August 19, 2020

By

Sen. John Cornyn, a Texas Republican up for re-election this year, posted an ad over the weekend touting his dedication to safely reopening schools in the Lone Star state, which appears to use stock footage of a classroom halfway around the world in Estonia.

The 30-second spot, called "Cares," is meant to foreground the lengths which Cornyn has gone to in order to re-open schools safely.

Here’s a deep dive on 40 years of right-wing attempts to destroy the US Postal Service

Published

14 mins ago

on

August 19, 2020

By

ANNOUNCERWelcome to Moyers on Democracy. Lisa Graves is one of the nation’s foremost experts on how special interest groups work to distort our political system. She served in Washington at the Department of Justice, the US Senate Judiciary Committee and the Administrative Office of the US Courts. She’s an adjunct law professor at George Washington University Law School and has testified as an expert witness in both houses of Congress. She’s a frequent guest on TV and radio news and her research has been cited in critically acclaimed books, newspapers and magazines. Her new report, THE BILLIONAIRE BEHIND EFFORTS TO KILL THE U.S. POSTAL SERVICE is a deep dive into how Charles Koch marked the U.S. Postal Service for privatization in the early 1970s and how he is using the Koch empire to push his political agenda to this day, when the postal service is ripe for taking. There’s a link to the report at Billmoyers.com. Here now is Bill Moyers.

Trump is a ‘textbook example of a shame-driven personality’: Mental health expert

Published

19 mins ago

on

August 19, 2020

By

Dr. James Gilligan spoke with Bill Press in part three of Press' series on the dangers of President Donald Trump. Dr. Gilligan, who served on the faculty of Harvard Medical School, has become an expert after working with some of the most frightening people in our culture.

"I've spent 50 years working with most dangerous people our society produces," said Dr. Gilligan. "Murderers, multiple murderers, serial murderers, serial rapists, you name it. What I discovered in all of them is that they're enormously all hypersensitive to feelings of shame and humiliation. When I ask them why they killed somebody they say, 'Because they disrespected me' or 'He laughed at me.' Trump would be a textbook example of what I call a shame-driven personality. I could put him in a textbook!"

