New Lincoln Project ad torches ‘pouting’ Trump for threatening thousands of Ohio jobs because ‘his feelings got hurt’
President Donald Trump’s decision to attack American tire manufacturer Goodyear because it barred employees from wearing MAGA gear on the job has opened him up to new lines of attack from the anti-Trump Republicans at the Lincoln Project.
In a new ad called “Presidential Pouting” that targets the swing state of Ohio, the Lincoln Project slams the president for his call to boycott Goodyear during a time when millions are losing their jobs every week.
“Times are in Ohio are getting tough,” the ad states. “Donald Trump is making it worse, demanding a boycott to put Goodyear out of business. That’s 3,300 union jobs — jobs that sustain families all over Ohio.”
The ad goes on to say that the president put these jobs in jeopardy because “his feelings got hurt.”
“Trump talks a good game, but he’s not on our side,” the ad concludes. “Never has been, never will be.”
Watch the video below.
