New York’s attorney general seeks dissolution of NRA as fraud claims pile up

Published

1 min ago

on

New York’s attorney general is seeking to dissolve the National Rifle Association after an 18-month investigation found widespread fraud and abuse.

Attorney General Letitia James claims in a lawsuit filed Thursday that her investigators found financial misconducted that contributed to a loss of more than $64 million over a three-year period, reported NPR.

“The NRA’s influence has been so powerful that the organization went unchecked for decades while top executives funneled millions into their own pockets,” James said in a statement. “The NRA is fraught with fraud and abuse, which is why, today, we seek to dissolve the NRA, because no organization is above the law.”

The complaint names four current and former NRA executives who allegedly misused charitable funds for personal gain and awarded contracts to friends, families and former employees to ensure loyalty.

The suit seeks the dissolution of the NRA and asks a court to order longtime chief Wayne LaPierre and others named in the complain to pay back unlawful gains, and seeks to remove LaPierre and general counsel John Frazer.


2020 Election

MSNBC convenes panel of white Republicans who say Biden shouldn’t pick ‘divisive’ VP

Published

18 mins ago

on

August 6, 2020

By

MSNBC talked to a panel of white Republican voters this who said that they won't vote for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden if he picks a "divisive" woman to be vice president.

One member of the panel told correspondent Dasha Burns that he is "politically homeless" because of President Donald Trump.

"These are Republicans that feel lost in the current Republican Party," Burns explained. "And they are considering voting for Joe Biden."

"I have a very hard time -- as much as I don't want to vote for Trump -- voting for Biden if he were to nominate somebody of have somebody to be his running mate who is extremely divisive," Hal Ostrow said.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Sally Yates’ testimony was devastating to Trump’s ‘Deep State’ conspiracy theories: conservative columnist

Published

51 mins ago

on

August 6, 2020

By

On Thursday, writing for The Washington Post, conservative columnist Jennifer Rubin outlined why the testimony of former acting Attorney General Sally Yates was a body blow to the "Deep State" conspiracy theories of President Donald Trump and his allies.

"Former deputy attorney general Sally Yates provided as definitive an account as you are going to get regarding former national security adviser Michael Flynn, the Russia investigation and the politicization of the Justice Department during testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday," wrote Rubin. "Republicans have been so immersed in a false account of events and in conspiracy-mongering for a failed president that they seemed startled when Yates corrected them again and again."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Kids are getting this disease’: Fox News host cuts off Kellyanne Conway over Trump ‘misinformation’

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 6, 2020

By

Fox News host Sandra Smith interrupted White House adviser Kellyanne Conway on Thursday while attempting to get answers about President Donald Trump's "misinformation" about the risk of COVID-19 in children.

Smith spoke to Conway following a decision by Facebook and Twitter to take down Trump's postings because of misinformation that claimed children are virtually "immune" from COVID-19.

The Fox News host noted that the Centers for Disease Control has determined that 7.4% of coronavirus cases are people under the age of 18.

"Kids are getting this disease," Smith pointed out.

Continue Reading
 
 
