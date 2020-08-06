New York’s attorney general seeks dissolution of NRA as fraud claims pile up

New York’s attorney general is seeking to dissolve the National Rifle Association after an 18-month investigation found widespread fraud and abuse.
Attorney General Letitia James claims in a lawsuit filed Thursday that her investigators found financial misconducted that contributed to a loss of more than $64 million over a three-year period, reported NPR.
“The NRA’s influence has been so powerful that the organization went unchecked for decades while top executives funneled millions into their own pockets,” James said in a statement. “The NRA is fraught with fraud and abuse, which is why, today, we seek to dissolve the NRA, because no organization is above the law.”
The complaint names four current and former NRA executives who allegedly misused charitable funds for personal gain and awarded contracts to friends, families and former employees to ensure loyalty.
The suit seeks the dissolution of the NRA and asks a court to order longtime chief Wayne LaPierre and others named in the complain to pay back unlawful gains, and seeks to remove LaPierre and general counsel John Frazer.
