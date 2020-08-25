Quantcast
Connect with us

New York’s attorney general takes aim at changes to USPS: ‘These authoritarian actions are jeopardizing our democracy’

Published

1 min ago

on

New York Attorney General Letitia James (screengrab)

New York’s attorney general Letitia James has filed a federal lawsuit challenging changes at the U.S. Postal Service that could impact the November election.

President Donald Trump’s new postmaster general Louis DeJoy has been grilled by lawmakers over recent changes that have resulted in delays and weakened confidence about mail-in voting, and James announced that her office was challenging those new rules, reported CNN.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This USPS slowdown is nothing more than a voter suppression tactic,” James said in a statement. “Yet, this time, these authoritarian actions are not only jeopardizing our democracy and fundamental right to vote, but the immediate health and financial well-being of Americans across the nation.”

Two other states have challenged USPS operational changes under DeJoy that have disrupted delivery across the country before the election, when more voters than ever are expected to cast absentee or mail-in ballots due to the coronavirus.

James has also filed lawsuits as part of her investigations into the Trump Organization and its dealings.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

FDA promotes pro-Trump propaganda after gun-loving ex-OAN reporter becomes its spokeswoman

Published

16 mins ago

on

August 25, 2020

By

The Twitter account for the Food and Drug Administration has started promoting propagandistic announcements lauding the Trump administration's "achievements" in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic -- shortly after President Donald Trump appointed a gun-loving former reporter for One America News as the agency's spokeswoman.

As documented by Media Matters' Parker Molloy, the FDA this week issued an uncharacteristically political press release that touted the authorization of convalescent plasma as "Another achievement in [the Trump] administration’s fight against pandemic."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Were Don Jr. and Kimberly ‘coked up’? Maybe not — but it’s all part of the fascist tradition

Published

27 mins ago

on

August 25, 2020

By

During the first night of the Republican National Convention, the word "cocaine" started to trend on Twitter, and not because there was any breaking news about the infamous party drug. No, it's because many of the speakers at the convention brought a hyperactive bombast to the proceedings that was highly reminiscent of the effects of cocaine and other illegal stimulants. Watching some of the speeches, in fact, felt quite a bit like sitting through that scene in "Boogie Nights" where a menacing half-naked cocaine dealer brandishes a gun while pacing and ranting to 1980s hits like "Sister Christian" and "Jessie's Girl." The only thing missing was a dude in the corner setting off fireworks randomly to keep people even more on edge.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Pelosi trashes Postmaster DeJoy as being less about service and more about ‘show me the money’

Published

37 mins ago

on

August 25, 2020

By

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) attacked Postmaster General Louis DeJoy after his testimony to the House Reform and Oversight Committee on Monday.

MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell noted that the House passed a $25 billion Postal Service funding bill that the GOP-led Senate said it would not even vote on. A Reuters/Ipsos poll last week found that 78 percent of Americans, including 92 percent of Democrats and 67 percent of Republicans, agreed “a well-functioning United States Postal Service is important to having a smooth and successful election during the coronavirus pandemic.” Still, the Republican Party refused to stop the U.S. mail slowdown.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image