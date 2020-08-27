Newly revealed hot-mic video catches Trump whining about fraud case

President Donald Trump can be heard boasting about threatening the Better Business Bureau and slurring a Latino judge in a newly revealed hot-mic video.
The 13-minute video, which was recorded while Trump and his attorney were apparently unaware the camera was rolling, was made Dec. 10, 2015, during a taped deposition in a fraud lawsuit against Trump University, reported Mother Jones.
ADVERTISEMENT
Art Cohen, the lead plaintiff in one of two Trump University class-action lawsuits, gave a copy of the recording to the publication.
“I wanted to get this out before the election so people better understand how Trump behaves behind the scenes,” Cohen said. “Staying quiet all this time has been frustrating for me, and I wish everybody had gotten the chance to see Trump’s behavior as I did before the 2016 election. With 20/20 vision, we now have the opportunity to better understand his true nature and the gangster persona he shows in this video.”
“The Trump University legal saga is a footnote to history,” he added, “but it helped Trump hone his blueprint for attacking the judiciary by publicly berating judges he deems adversarial.”
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
President Donald Trump can be heard boasting about threatening the Better Business Bureau and slurring a Latino judge in a newly revealed hot-mic video.
The 13-minute video, which was recorded while Trump and his attorney were apparently unaware the camera was rolling, was made Dec. 10, 2015, during a taped deposition in a fraud lawsuit against Trump University, reported Mother Jones.
White House adviser Kellyanne Conway on Thursday lashed out at a CNN reporter who asked why President Donald Trump has not condemned a supporter who allegedly killed two people in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Conway, who is leaving her job to spend more time with her family, was asked by reporters about the shooting of Jacob Blake at the hands of police.
"We're generously resourcing and we're deeply respecting those whose job it is to keep us all safe," Conway explained, "who run toward the gunfire, who run into the burning buildings when we're told to run out of them and run away from them. And I pray for the Blake family."
A Southern California man was charged in a bizarre identity theft scheme to smear an anti-masker he encountered on social media.
Gina Bacon, of Ventura, commented on a social media post about a mask dispute at Sandbox Coffeehouse in her hometown, and soon afterward a series of racist statements were posted online under her name on various social media accounts, reported KTLA-TV.
The posts quickly went viral, and sparked a backlash against the 45-year-old Bacon, who helped organize a rally in May opposing mask orders and other mandates intended to halt the spread of coronavirus.