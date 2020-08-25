Quantcast
Connect with us

Newly unearthed emails show how Fox News scrambled after their Seth Rich smear story fell apart

Published

7 mins ago

on

Sean Hannity (CBS News/screen grab)

Fox News back in 2017 published a story that falsely claimed that murdered former Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich had been a source to WikiLeaks of internal DNC emails.

The story at the time appeared to lend credence to the conspiracy theory that Rich had been murdered by the Democratic Party for stealing its emails on behalf of the website, which began releasing them during the 2016 presidential campaign in a bid to undermine Hillary Clinton’s candidacy.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the story quickly fell apart when a source quoted within the story, private investigator Rod Wheeler, claimed that Fox News had fabricated quotes in which he said that he “absolutely” found evidence of contacts between Rich and WikiLeaks in the weeks leading up to his murder.

The Daily Beast is now reporting that emails that have been unearthed in a lawsuit by the Rich family against Fox News show that Fox News online editor Greg Wilson actually believed that the story would prove to be true even after he had been forced to retract it amid pleading from the Rich family.

“I hope all is well, and am sorry about how things worked out,” Wilson wrote to Ed Butowsky, a wealthy Republican and Fox News regular who had been pushing the network to run the story. “I still believe we will be vindicated.”

And despite overseeing a disastrous story that has now subjected Fox to a lawsuit from the Rich family, Wilson “has since been promoted to managing editor of FoxNews.com,” The Daily Beast notes.

Indeed, Fox News host Sean Hannity initially doubled down on the Seth Rich story even after it had been retracted, although he subsequently backed off at the reported urging of management.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Newly unearthed emails show how Fox News scrambled after their Seth Rich smear story fell apart

Published

6 mins ago

on

August 25, 2020

By

Fox News back in 2017 published a story that falsely claimed that murdered former Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich had been a source to WikiLeaks of internal DNC emails.

The story at the time appeared to lend credence to the conspiracy theory that Rich had been murdered by the Democratic Party for stealing its emails with the website, which began releasing them during the 2016 presidential campaign in a bid to undermine Hillary Clinton's candidacy.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Here are 13 planks in the GOP’s real 2020 platform that Republicans are afraid to highlight: conservative journalist

Published

7 mins ago

on

August 25, 2020

By

With the Republican National Convention now underway, the GOP has opted not to publish a party platform for 2020. But according to conservative Never Trump journalist David Frum, the Republican Party does have a 2020 platform — although it’s so extreme that Republicans are afraid to publish it. Frum, in a scathing listicle published in The Atlantic on August 25, lays out what he describes as “13 ideas that command almost universal assent within the Trump Administration, within the Republican caucuses of the U.S. House and U.S. Senate, among governors and state legislators, on Fox News, and among rank-and-file Republicans.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

GOP convention’s ‘worshipful tone’ forgets that Trump has ‘struggled to demonstrate basic humanity’: op-ed

Published

23 mins ago

on

August 25, 2020

By

Writing in the Washington Post this Tuesday, Greg Sargent says President Trump has "hallowed out" the Republican Party and turned it into a personality cult. "But no level of appreciation of this state of affairs could possibly have prepared us for what we’re witnessing at the GOP convention."

Aside from the "white grievance," Sargent contends that the convention's "sheer unbridled messianism" was front and center.

"In short, the depiction of Trump has been absolute and comprehensive in its idolatry, infusing the convention with quasi-totalitarian levels of disinformation and hagiography alike," Sargent writes.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image