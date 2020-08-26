‘Not that I can think of’: MSNBC talks to Trump supporter who can’t name single reason to vote for him
A supporter of President Donald Trump on Wednesday told MSNBC that she was backing him even though she couldn’t explain why.
“What do you plan to do with your vote in November?” a voter named Jean Dinapoli was asked while she lounged in a pool at a country club in Florida.
“Of course,” Dinapoli said. “Trump! He’s the only president I could ever relate to.”
“Is there anything that you can point to that he has said he’d do and that he’s done that you’re really happy with?” the MSNBC reporter pressed.
“Not that I can think of,” Dinapoli replied after a moment of silence. “I’m just glad he’s there. Like I said, I feel secure.”
Watch the video below from MSNBC.
2020 Election
‘Not that I can think of’: MSNBC talks to Trump supporter who can’t name single reason to vote for him
A supporter of President Donald Trump on Wednesday told MSNBC that she was backing him even though she couldn't explain why.
"What do you plan to do with your vote in November?" a voter named Jean Dinapoli was asked while she lounged in a pool at a country club in Florida.
"Of course," Dinapoli said. "Trump! He's the only president I could ever relate to."
"Is there anything that you can point to that he has said he'd do and that he's done that you're really happy with?" the MSNBC reporter pressed.
"Not that I can think of," Dinapoli replied after a moment of silence. "I'm just glad he's there. Like I said, I feel secure."
2020 Election
BUSTED: Postal Service board chair under fire over little-noticed RNC appearance backing ‘four more years!’ for Trump
"It certainly doesn't give the American public confidence that he and the Trump donor that he helped install as postmaster general are going to take concerns about voting by mail and about potential partisanship seriously."
Robert Duncan, the Trump-appointed chairman of the U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors who previously served as head of the Republican National Committee, is facing backlash over his little-noticed appearance in a prerecorded GOP convention video Monday night and calls to resign for his past role in the party's nationwide voter suppression efforts.