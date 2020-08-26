Quantcast
‘Not that I can think of’: MSNBC talks to Trump supporter who can’t name single reason to vote for him

Published

1 min ago

on

Jean Dinapoli appears on MSNBC (screen grab)

A supporter of President Donald Trump on Wednesday told MSNBC that she was backing him even though she couldn’t explain why.

“What do you plan to do with your vote in November?” a voter named Jean Dinapoli was asked while she lounged in a pool at a country club in Florida.

“Of course,” Dinapoli said. “Trump! He’s the only president I could ever relate to.”

“Is there anything that you can point to that he has said he’d do and that he’s done that you’re really happy with?” the MSNBC reporter pressed.

“Not that I can think of,” Dinapoli replied after a moment of silence. “I’m just glad he’s there. Like I said, I feel secure.”

