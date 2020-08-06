Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests positive for coronavirus before meeting Trump

Ohio’s governor Mike DeWine has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Republican governor was tested as part of standard protocol before greeting President Donald Trump on his visit to the Cleveland area, reported WLWT-TV.

State officials said DeWine shows no symptoms of the potentially deadly virus, but will quarantine for the next 14 days at his home in Cedarville.

First lady Fran DeWine, who also has no symptoms, will also be tested for the virus.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted as part of the presidential protocol but tested negative.