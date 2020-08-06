Quantcast
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests positive for coronavirus before meeting Trump

Published

1 min ago

on

Ohio’s governor Mike DeWine has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Republican governor was tested as part of standard protocol before greeting President Donald Trump on his visit to the Cleveland area, reported WLWT-TV.

State officials said DeWine shows no symptoms of the potentially deadly virus, but will quarantine for the next 14 days at his home in Cedarville.

First lady Fran DeWine, who also has no symptoms, will also be tested for the virus.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted as part of the presidential protocol but tested negative.


2020 Election

‘Heads will explode’: Twitter roars over ‘a Black woman taking down the NRA’ after NY AG reveals lawsuit

Published

3 mins ago

on

August 6, 2020

By

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced a lawsuit on Thursday that seeks to "dissolve" the National Rifle Association (NRA).

The lawsuit accuses the NRA of various "illegal conduct" that includes misusing charitable funds, awarding contracts to close associates and buying the silence of former employees.

Many Twitter users reacted by noting that a Black woman could be responsible for "taking down" the NRA.

"A black woman destroying the NRA is a thing of beauty," one commenter wrote. "Thank you Letitia James."

Breaking Banner

‘Thoughts and prayers’: ‘Pissed-off’ Parkland teens and others dance on NRA’s grave

Published

10 mins ago

on

August 6, 2020

By

New York's attorney general took aggressive action to dissolve the National Rifle Association, and social media users danced on the once-powerful organization's grave.

Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit seeking the NRA's dissolution and the removal of longtime chief Wayne LaPierre over fraud and corruption claims involving millions of dollars uncovered as part of an 18-month investigation.

Gun safety organization March For Our Lives, founded by survivors of the Parkland, Florida, mass shooting in 2018, claimed credit for prompting the investigation that threatens to bring down the gun lobbying group.

2020 Election

Regretful Trump voters get permission to abandon him from new Republican group

Published

37 mins ago

on

August 6, 2020

By

Regretful Trump voters are working to give others the same permission to abandon the president.

Republican Voters Against Trump, a group created by conservative writer Bill Kristol and some other never-Trump conservatives, is hoping to persuade those who voted for the president in 2016 to vote against him this year, reported the New York Times Magazine.

“Hi, my name is Josh. I live in North Carolina, and I voted for Donald Trump,” said Josh Harrison, a 40-year-old exterminator who lives near Raleigh, North Carolina. “My bad, fam, not my proudest moment. I will not be voting for him again.”

