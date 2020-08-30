‘One big lie:’ 38,000 people rally in Berlin against Covid-19 rules
Some 38,000 people participated in a rally against coronavirus restrictions in Berlin on Saturday despite police efforts to disperse the crowds due to the risk of Covid-19 contagion.Police said that some 300 people were arrested throughout the day as protesters from across Germany gathered at Berlin landmarks such as the Brandenburg Gate, the Victory Column and Reichstag.Of those detained, around two-thirds had been outside the Russian embassy, where thousands of far-right protesters and members of the extremist Reich Citizens’ Movement pelted police with stones, bottles and other objects.Not …
Global virus cases cross 25 million as India sets grim record
New Delhi (AFP) - Global coronavirus infections soared past 25 million on Sunday, as countries around the world further tightened restrictions to try to stop the rampaging pandemic.A million additional cases have been detected globally roughly every four days since mid-July, according to an AFP tally, with India on Sunday setting the record for the highest single-day rise in cases with 78,761.The surge in India, home to 1.3 billion people, came as the government further eased lockdown restrictions on the weekend to help ease pressure on the reeling economy.Even nations such as New Zealand and ... (more…)
Trump whines about ‘the Russia, Russia, Russia narrative’ — and lashes out at Congress as ‘deranged lowlifes’
President Donald Trump has received harsh criticism after Director of National Intelligence John Radcliffe informed Congress that the intelligence community would no longer hold briefing sessions on foreign election interference in the 2020 presidential campaign.
Trump accused Democrats of "leaking" information on Russian's interference in the 2020 election to help Trump. It is the united view of the U.S. intelligence community that Russia interfered in the 2016 election to help elect Trump, who won the electoral college despite losing by 2,868,686 votes overall.
Pelosi urged to ‘DO SOMETHING’ to stop Russia cover-up: ‘We’re past the sternly written letter stage’
The Trump administration on Saturday told Congress that the intelligence community would no longer provide in-person briefings to Congress on foreign election threats in the 2020 presidential election.
After Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe informed Congress of this decision, he was harshly criticized in a joint-statement from Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff (D-CA).
"This is a shocking abdication of its lawful responsibility to keep the Congress currently informed, and a betrayal of the public’s right to know how foreign powers are trying to subvert our democracy. This intelligence belongs to the American people, not the agencies which are its custodian. And the American people have both the right and the need to know that another nation, Russia, is trying to help decide who their president should be," the two said in their statement.